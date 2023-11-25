WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty-seven teams entered football summer camp in 2023, but only one can call themselves the valley champions — and that honor goes to the Wasco Tigers.

The Tigers braved the elements Friday night, defeating Bishop Union High School in a score of 42-41.

The play of the game was a game-sealing fumble recovered by Wasco’s Ram Lopez.

“He kinda bobbled it on that play, and my first instinct was to punch at the ball,” said Lopez. “I punched at the ball and [I’d] seen it come loose. And landing on that ball — it just felt like, you know, the greatest landing of my life.”

While it wasn’t the best of nights for the team’s defense, Coach Chad Martinez says that play exemplifies the whole season.

“We said earlier this week defense wins games,” said Coach Martinez. “Our defense played like crazy. We made a big play versus Reedley, and we made another defense play [tonight]. And our defense, they made a big stop at the end, but our offense dropped 42 on a very good Bishop team, so, you know, hats off to our offense, big shout-out to Joe Dominguez — our offense was rolling all night.”

Martinez is correct — the offense deserves a lot of credit too. Hami Lopez ran wild for a second consecutive game, and he was a big reason why Wasco put up 42 points on a very good Bishop Union defense. Despite just being a sophomore, Lopez knew it was up to him to carry the load offensively.

“As a sophomore, I gotta be a young leader, and I did that,” said Lopez. “I dreamed about this moment. It’s a big game to me.”

But the war isn’t won yet. Up next for the Tigers is the state playoffs, where two wins separate Wasco from a state championship. Until then, Tiger players and fans alike can celebrate Wasco’s first valley championship since 2012.