BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon announced his retirement from coaching, the school said Thursday.

Nixon’s career spans 31 years with coaching stints including Liberty and Centennial high schools. He coached Liberty for the last 11 seasons, winning eight league titles, three Valley championships and a CIF state championship in 2022.

Nixon finished his career at Liberty HS with a 101-30 record, the school said.

“I want to thank Coach Nixon who has taken our program to new heights while focused on developing student athletes,” Liberty High School Principal Kenny Seals said in a statement.

“We will waste no time to find a new coach with the passion and character to continue to make Liberty one of the top football programs in California,” Seals said.

The school plans on hiring a new head coach next month.