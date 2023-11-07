BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen schools from Kern County remain in the CIF Central Section football playoff and continue their march to a championship in their respective quarterfinal matchups.

In Division I, Frontier and Liberty begin their run to a section title on Thursday night — Frontier hosts Fresno’s Central HS and Liberty hosts Clovis.

In Division II, Tehachapi faces Central Valley Christian after the Warriors made the trip to Bakersfield last week to topple the Drillers. Central Valley Christian is coming off their first-round matchup handily defeating Stockdale, 43-7.

Centennial hosts Madera HS after a dominant 42-19 win over Lompoc in the first round.

The Kennedy Thunderbirds host Kerman in what should be a tight matchup between the 4 and 5 seeds in Division III. The school is looking to win its fifth-section title.

In Division IV, Golden Valley faces Shafter in the intra-county matchup. Shafter is awaiting to play its first playoff game in its new stadium.

Wasco hosts 15-seeded Reedley coming off an upset of Delano in last week’s first-round Division V matchup. Chavez and North are on the road.

Arvin begins Division VI play as the top seed and hosts Orange Cove. Boron hosts Fowler and Taft travels to play Mendota.

Most games are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 in observance of Veterans Day on Friday. Tehachapi’s game against Central Valley Christian in Visalia is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10.

You can watch highlights of the week’s action Thursday on 17 Scoreboard at 11:11 p.m.

Below are the games

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I – Quarterfinals

(8) Clovis West vs. (1) Clovis North

(5) Sanger vs. (4) Clovis East

(6) Clovis vs. (3) Liberty

(7) Central vs. (2) Frontier

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II – Quarterfinals

(9) Tehachapi vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(5) Kingsburg vs. (4) Tulare Union

(11) Madera vs. (3) Centennial

(7) Sunnyside vs. (2) Lemoore

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III – Quarterfinals

(8) Porterville vs. (1) Mission College Prep

(5) Kerman vs. (4) Kennedy

(6) Mt. Whitney vs. (3) Mission Oak

(7) Washington Union vs. (2) Atascadero

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV – Quarterfinals

(9) Golden Valley vs. (1) Shafter

(5) Torres vs. (4) Coalinga

(11) Roosevelt vs. (3) Exeter

(10) Santa Maria vs. (2) Dos Palos

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V – Quarterfinals

(9) North vs. (1) Bishop Union

(5) Orosi vs. (4) Morro Bay

(6) Chavez vs. (3) Liberty-Madera

(10) Reedley vs. (2) Wasco

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI – Quarterfinals

(9) Orange Cove vs. (1) Arvin

(5) Woodlake vs. (4) Strathmore

(6) Taft vs. (3) Mendota

(7) Fowler vs. (2) Boron

CIF Central Section Football Championship – 8-player Division – Semifinals

(4) Mammoth vs. (1) Fresno Christian

(3) Sierra vs. (2) Riverdale Christian