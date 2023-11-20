BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF has rejected Shafter High School’s appeal of a 2-point conversion play at the end of its Central Section Division V semifinal against Matilda Torres High School that Shafter contends was scored by an ineligible receiver.

Shafter HS lost its semifinal matchup against Torres HS 43-42 on Friday night after the controversial 2-point conversion play that ended the game in overtime.

Torres High School scored a touchdown in overtime to trail Shafter 42-41 before an extra point attempt. Torres HS then lined up to kick an extra point, but the snap to holder Jose Soriano was high, prompting Soriano to scramble, evade defenders and eventually pass the ball to Joseph Bass who caught the ball in the end zone scoring the 2 points and ending the game. Bass lined as the long snapper on the extra point play.

Shafter HS protested the call, arguing Bass was an ineligible receiver when he scored the 2-point conversion. No penalty was called. The play stood and Torres won by one point.

The protest was rejected on Sunday after a meeting with the CIF Central Section Commissioner, the school posted.

It’s the second year in a row Shafter’s season ended in controversy. Last season, Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci was furious with CIF and its playoff site policy as it played on a section championship game on a muddy field at Orland High School. Shafter lost that game 20-7.