BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County schools remain in the CIF Central Section football playoffs: Liberty, Centennial, Shafter, Wasco and Arvin.

Liberty and Shafter are looking for back-to-back section championships. Centennial won its first playoff game in nearly a decade with a victory over Madera last Thursday.

If a couple of upsets happen in their respective divisions, Liberty and Centennial could host Valley title games next week. Of course, Liberty and Centennial are not looking ahead as they play Central and Lemoore, respectively.

Shafter is a win away from another section title game appearance as they host Torres who won a tight game against Coalinga in the Division IV quarterfinals.

All games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17.

Watch highlights from the games Friday night on 17 Scoreboard at 11:11 p.m.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I – Semifinals

(4) Clovis East vs. (1) Clovis North

(7) Central vs. (3) Liberty

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II – Semifinals

(4) Tulare Union vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(3) Centennial vs. (2) Lemoore

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III – Semifinals

(5) Kerman vs. (1) Mission College Prep

(7) Atascadero vs. (3) Mission Oak

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV – Semifinals

(5) Torres vs. (1) Shafter

(3) Exeter vs. (2) Dos Palos

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V – Semifinals

(4) Morro Bay vs. (1) Bishop Union

(3) Liberty-Madera vs. (2) Wasco

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI – Semifinals

(4) Strathmore vs. (1) Arvin

(7) Mendota vs. (3) Fowler

CIF Central Section Football Championship – 8-player division – Championship

(3) Sierra vs. (1) Fresno Christian