BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section announced the 2023 high school playoff seeds and opening round matchups. In all, 24 Kern County schools are participating in the CIF football postseason.

In Division I, Bakersfield’s Frontier and Liberty earned bye weeks, sitting out Friday’s first round matchups and awaiting their respective opponents in the quarterfinals.

Garces Memorial earned a 12-seed in Division I and will travel to play Sanger High School.

Tehachapi, going 10-0 during the regular season is rewarded with a 9-seed and will play 8-seeded BHS in a Division II first round matchup. The winner of that game will play the winner of Stockdale-Central Valley Christian. Stockdale, a 16-seed, takes on top-seeded Central Valley Christian. Centennial and BCHS will host first round games.

Delano’s Kennedy hosts Santa Ynez and Independence travels to play Mission Oak in Division III.

Undefeated Shafter earned a bye in Division IV and awaits the winner of Golden Valley-McLane in the quarterfinal.

Wasco, Arvin and Boron earned byes in their respective divisions.

All games in the first round are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. All higher seeded teams will host their game in each round.

Check the full schedule of first round games below.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I

(9) Hanford vs. (8) Clovis West

(12) Garces Memorial vs. (5) Sanger

(11) St. Joseph vs. (6) Clovis

(10) Arroyo Grande vs. (7) Central

(1) Clovis North, (2) Frontier, (3) Liberty, (4) Clovis East have first round byes.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II

(16) Stockdale vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(9) Tehachapi vs. (8) BHS

(13) San Luis Obispo vs. (4) Tulare Union

(12) Dinuba vs. (5) Kingsburg

(14) Lompoc vs. (3) Centennial

(11) Madera vs. (6) BCHS

(10) Redwood vs. (7) Sunnyside

(15) Justin Garza vs. (2) Lemoore

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III

(9) Pioneer Valley vs. (8) Porterville

(12) Golden West vs. (5) Kernman

(13) Santa Ynez vs. (4) Kennedy

(14) Independence vs. (3) Mission Oak

(11) Nipomo vs. (6) Mt. Whitney

(10) Templeton vs. (7) Washington Union

(1) Mission College Prep, (2) Atascadero have first round byes

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV

(9) Golden Valley vs. (8) McLane

(12) Immanuel vs. (5) Torres

(13) Sierra Pacific vs. (4) Coalinga

(14) Highland vs. (3) Exeter

(11) Roosevelt vs. (6) Chowchilla

(10) Santa Maria vs. (7) Caruthers

(1) Shafter, (2) Dos Palos have first round byes

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V

(9) North vs. (8) Corcoran

(12) Hoover vs. (5) Orosi

(13) East vs. (4) Morro Bay

(14) Firebaugh vs. (3) Liberty-Fresno

(11) Sanger West vs. (6) Chavez

(10) Reedley vs. (7) Delano

(1) Bishop Union, (2) Wasco each have first round byes

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI

(9) Orange Cove vs. (8) Avenal

(12) Minarets vs. (5) Woodlake

(13) Kern Valley vs. (4) Strathmore

(14) Foothill vs. (3) Mendota

(11) Rosamond vs. (6) Taft

(10) Lindsay vs. (7) Fowler

(1) Arvin, (2) Boron have first round byes

CIF Central Section Football Championship – 8-player Division

(5) Frazier Mountain vs. (4) Mammoth

(6) Orcutt Academy vs. (3) Sierra

(1) Fresno Christian, (2) Riverdale Christian have first round byes