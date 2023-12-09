WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Tigers may have fallen short to Saint Vincent De Paul in Friday’s state championship game in Pasadena, but there’s still plenty to celebrate after this season.

Kern County’s final high school football game of the year ended with Wasco falling short in its first ever state championship game 27-6. The post game huddle had hugs and tears, but most importantly, a five-word rallying cry from head coach Chad Martinez going into next season: “We’ll see you on Monday.”

“I mean, we still got weight room on Monday, you know, nothing changes except the fact that we’ve got to be better,” Martinez told 17 News. “We’ve got to earn it, and we’ve got to be better next year.”

“I really want to be back here with my new teammates that I’m having next year,” said Hami Lopez, a sophomore running back. “We have a lot of people leaving, a lot of people coming up, and I think we’re gonna have another successful year next year.”

One thing that can’t be overstated is the history Wasco made — winning its first ever valley championship in over a decade, and then making it to its first ever state title game. Those two things alone have players young and old reminiscing on a historic season.

“With these guys behind my back, it just feels pretty good,” said Ram Lopez, a senior two-way player. “Honestly, these coaches put in so much time and effort for us players, and us players just had to keep pushing through, and just keep grinding ’til the very end.”

“It feels nice, because I feel the whole community coming in with us, coming and supporting us, doing all this for us, and it just feels really good,” said Hami Lopez. “I’m not happy about the outcome, but I’m happy about all the supporters that came through, and all the supporters we have.”

The anguish from Friday’s loss has a very young Wasco squad hungry to scratch and claw their way back to its second state championship next year.