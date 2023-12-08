BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fifteen schools will be able to call themselves state football champions after this weekend.

This state championship round will feature games played at El Camino College, Pasadena City College and Saddleback College, through Dec. 8 and 9.

Wasco High School — the lone Kern County school left in the postseason — takes on St. Vincent de Paul HS after winning the south regional championship. Wasco is looking for its first state championship in school history.

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-AA Championship

Wasco Tigers (9-5) vs. St. Vincent de Paul Mustangs (12-2) on Dec. 8

Below are the rest of the CIF state football championship games:

CIF Football State Playoffs Open Division Championship

Serra, San Mateo (12-0) vs. Mater Dei (12-1) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 1-AA Championship

De Salle Spartans (11-2) vs. Mission Viejo Diablos (12-3) on Dec. 8

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 1-A Championship

St. Bonaventure Seraphs (12-3) vs. Folsom Bulldogs (12-2) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 2-AA Championship

Grant Union Pacers (12-2) vs. La Serna Lancers (12-3) on Dec. 8

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 2-A Championship

Los Gatos Wildcats (12-2) vs. Central Valley Christian Cavaliers (14-1) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 3-AA Championship

Acalanes Dons (10-4) vs. Birmingham Patriots (12-2) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 3-A Championship

Marin Catholic Wildcats (13-1) vs. Mayfair Monsoons (12-3) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 4-AA Championship

Soquel Knights (12-2) vs. Jurupa Hills Spartans (9-6) on Dec. 8

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 4-A Championship

Palma Chieftains (10-4) vs. Mission Oak Hawks (10-5) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 5-AA Championship

Ramona Rams (10-5) vs. Pleasant Valley Vikings (10-3) on Dec. 8

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 5-A Championship

Banning Pilots (9-6) vs. Woodland Christian Cardinals (14-0) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-AA Championship

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-A Championship

Colusa Redhawks (13-0) vs. Sweetwater Red Devils (8-6) on Dec. 9

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 7-AA Championship

Ferndale Wildcats (10-4) vs. Fairfax Lions (10-4) on Dec. 8

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 7-A Championship

Bell Garden Lancers (10-5) vs. Strathmore Spartans (11-4) on Dec. 9