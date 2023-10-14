BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen games were on the Week 9 slate of high school football, and the scores are coming in.

Below are the scores from Week 9 of the high school football season in Kern County.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Kennedy 62 – McFarland 7, Final

Liberty 30 – Centennial 7, Final

Tehachapi 49 – North 6, Final

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Stockdale 14 – Frontier 39, Final

Highland 7 – Bakersfield 54, Final

Independence 28 – Ridgeview 21, Final

West 28 – Golden Valley 49, Final

Wasco 27 – Delano 7, Final

South 20 – East 17, Final

Arvin 42 – Foothill 7, Final

Chavez 25 – Taft 34, Final

California City 12 – Kern Valley 21, Final

Del Oro vs. Mira Monte

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Garces vs. Bakersfield Christian