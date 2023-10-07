BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football is heating up with league championships on the horizon.
Below are the scores from Week 8 of the high school football season in Kern County.
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
Delano 14 – Shafter 55, Final
Liberty 56 – Stockdale 6, Final
Golden Valley 28 – Arvin 14, Final
Chavez 23 – Wasco 36, Final
Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
East Bakersfield 19 – Tehachapi 58, Final
Frontier 38 – Garces 15, Final
Centennial 24 – Highland 7, Final
Ridgeview 7 – BCHS 49, Final
North 63 – Mira Monte 21, Final
Taft 33 – McFarland 15, Final
Foothill 47 – Del Oro 6, Final
South 40 – West 17, Final
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
BHS vs. Independence