BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football is heating up with league championships on the horizon.

Below are the scores from Week 8 of the high school football season in Kern County.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Delano 14 – Shafter 55, Final

Liberty 56 – Stockdale 6, Final

Golden Valley 28 – Arvin 14, Final

Chavez 23 – Wasco 36, Final

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

East Bakersfield 19 – Tehachapi 58, Final

Frontier 38 – Garces 15, Final

Centennial 24 – Highland 7, Final

Ridgeview 7 – BCHS 49, Final

North 63 – Mira Monte 21, Final

Taft 33 – McFarland 15, Final

Foothill 47 – Del Oro 6, Final

South 40 – West 17, Final

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

BHS vs. Independence