BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — League play begins this week with a healthy dose of rivalry games and gives a chance for teams to see if they have what it takes for a championship run.

The big game Friday is the crosstown matchup of local powerhouses: Bakersfield Christian and Bakersfield High School. Friday night’s game is only the second meeting between the two schools.

BCHS won last year’s matchup 38-14. Drillers head coach Rashaan Shehee says revenge is not on his team’s mind ahead of Friday’s matchup. The winner will have a leg up on earning the league title.

Tehachapi is looking to continue its undefeated streak this season,

Below are the scores from Week 7 of the high school football season in Kern County.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Garces Memorial 13 – Liberty 41, Final

Delano 28 – Chavez 29, Final

West 19 – North 37, Final

Arvin 58 – Del Oro 18, Final

Mira Monte 13 – Golden Valley 42, Final

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Bakersfield Christian 34 – Bakersfield 32, Final

Stockdale 7 – Centennial 31, Final

McFarland 0 – Shafter 49, Final

Tehachapi 35 – South 7, Final

Desert 0 – Kern Valley 63, Final

East 41 – Foothill 14, Final

Ridgeview 12 – Frontier 51, Final

Wasco 0 – Kennedy 42, Final

Rosamond – California City

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Highland vs. Independence