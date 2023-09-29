BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — League play begins this week with a healthy dose of rivalry games and gives a chance for teams to see if they have what it takes for a championship run.
The big game Friday is the crosstown matchup of local powerhouses: Bakersfield Christian and Bakersfield High School. Friday night’s game is only the second meeting between the two schools.
BCHS won last year’s matchup 38-14. Drillers head coach Rashaan Shehee says revenge is not on his team’s mind ahead of Friday’s matchup. The winner will have a leg up on earning the league title.
Tehachapi is looking to continue its undefeated streak this season,
Below are the scores from Week 7 of the high school football season in Kern County.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
Garces Memorial 13 – Liberty 41, Final
Delano 28 – Chavez 29, Final
West 19 – North 37, Final
Arvin 58 – Del Oro 18, Final
Mira Monte 13 – Golden Valley 42, Final
Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Bakersfield Christian 34 – Bakersfield 32, Final
Stockdale 7 – Centennial 31, Final
McFarland 0 – Shafter 49, Final
Tehachapi 35 – South 7, Final
Desert 0 – Kern Valley 63, Final
East 41 – Foothill 14, Final
Ridgeview 12 – Frontier 51, Final
Wasco 0 – Kennedy 42, Final
Rosamond – California City
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Highland vs. Independence