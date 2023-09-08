BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 4 of the high school football season brings another test for the fighting Shafter Generals.

Last week Shafter defeated traditional powerhouse Bakersfield HS. Shafter’s offense put up 31 points against the Drillers who play in a higher division. It was a big victory, for the high-powered offense for last year’s CIF Division-5A finalist.

On Friday, Shafter faces perennial title contenders in BCHS. Shafter has not defeated BCHS since 2006. Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci said BCHS is at a level the Generals want to reach.

Pierucci hopes his team’s offense can get off to a faster start than the 2 points they scored in first half in the eventual win against BHS.

In other games, state champion Liberty heads to Fresno for another tough matchup against regional powerhouse Buchanan. Undefeated Frontier hosts fellow undefeated Hanford HS.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Stockdale 27 – BHS 28, Final

Ridgeview 0 – Centennial 37, Final

Independence 35 – South 20, Final

Chavez 14 – Highland 35, Final

Mira Monte 14 – West 28, Final

California City 19 – Foothill 28, Final

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

BCHS vs. Shafter

Liberty vs. Buchanan

Hanford vs. Frontier

Kennedy vs. East Bakersfield

Wasco vs. Tehachapi

Delano vs. Golden Valley

San Luis Obispo vs. North

Taft vs. Arvin

Rosamond vs. Vasquez

Sierra vs. Boron

Lindsay vs. McFarland

Del Oro vs. Van Nuys