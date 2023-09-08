BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 4 of the high school football season brings another test for the fighting Shafter Generals.
Last week Shafter defeated traditional powerhouse Bakersfield HS. Shafter’s offense put up 31 points against the Drillers who play in a higher division. It was a big victory, for the high-powered offense for last year’s CIF Division-5A finalist.
On Friday, Shafter faces perennial title contenders in BCHS. Shafter has not defeated BCHS since 2006. Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci said BCHS is at a level the Generals want to reach.
Pierucci hopes his team’s offense can get off to a faster start than the 2 points they scored in first half in the eventual win against BHS.
In other games, state champion Liberty heads to Fresno for another tough matchup against regional powerhouse Buchanan. Undefeated Frontier hosts fellow undefeated Hanford HS.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
Stockdale 27 – BHS 28, Final
Ridgeview 0 – Centennial 37, Final
Independence 35 – South 20, Final
Chavez 14 – Highland 35, Final
Mira Monte 14 – West 28, Final
California City 19 – Foothill 28, Final
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
BCHS vs. Shafter
Liberty vs. Buchanan
Hanford vs. Frontier
Kennedy vs. East Bakersfield
Wasco vs. Tehachapi
Delano vs. Golden Valley
San Luis Obispo vs. North
Taft vs. Arvin
Rosamond vs. Vasquez
Sierra vs. Boron
Lindsay vs. McFarland
Del Oro vs. Van Nuys