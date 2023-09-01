BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season features a major test for Liberty High School who takes on one of the top teams in the state.
Liberty welcomes Santa Margarita to campus for their first ever matchup. Both teams are in the Top 20 in California.
Below are the matchups for Week 3 in Kern County.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Stockdale 21 – Ridgeview 13, Final
South 20 – Golden Valley 28, Final
Highland 15 – Kennedy 34, Final
Porterville 44 – Foothill 0, Final
Granite Hills 0 – McFarland 19, Final
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Santa Margarita 34 – Liberty 14, Final
Shafter 31 – BHS 17, Final
Bakersfield Christian 25 – Central Valley Christian 56, Final
Moorpark 41 – Garces Memorial 35, Final
Frontier 24 – Bullard 7, Final
Independence 21 – Centennial 42, Final
Tehachapi 60 – Taft 0, Final
Templeton 42 – East Bakersfield 14, Final
North 12 – Delano 14, Final
Arvin 51 – Kern Valley 8, Final
Del Oro 6 – Chavez 56, Final
Vasquez 21 – California City 44, Final
Riverside Prep 8 – Boron 38, Final