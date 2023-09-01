BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season features a major test for Liberty High School who takes on one of the top teams in the state.

Liberty welcomes Santa Margarita to campus for their first ever matchup. Both teams are in the Top 20 in California.

Below are the matchups for Week 3 in Kern County.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Stockdale 21 – Ridgeview 13, Final

South 20 – Golden Valley 28, Final

Highland 15 – Kennedy 34, Final

Porterville 44 – Foothill 0, Final

Granite Hills 0 – McFarland 19, Final

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Santa Margarita 34 – Liberty 14, Final

Shafter 31 – BHS 17, Final

Bakersfield Christian 25 – Central Valley Christian 56, Final

Moorpark 41 – Garces Memorial 35, Final

Frontier 24 – Bullard 7, Final

Independence 21 – Centennial 42, Final

Tehachapi 60 – Taft 0, Final

Templeton 42 – East Bakersfield 14, Final

North 12 – Delano 14, Final

Arvin 51 – Kern Valley 8, Final

Del Oro 6 – Chavez 56, Final

Vasquez 21 – California City 44, Final

Riverside Prep 8 – Boron 38, Final