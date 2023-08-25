BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 2 of the high school football season in Kern County features a matchup of two teams developing a fierce rivalry.
BCHS is taking on St. Joseph from Santa Maria. BCHS won two of the last three matchups, but St. Joseph can claim the most recent victory in a blowout 38-7 victory in 2022.
The BCHS Eagles are looking to flip the script Friday night for a second victory in 2023.
Below are the games from Week 2 of the high school football season in Kern County.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
Bakersfield 0 – Frontier 41, Final
Liberty 49 – Ridgeview 14, Final
Paraclete 21 – Garces Memorial 14, Final
Delano 21 – West 10, Final
Tehachapi 29 – Highland 7, Final
Desert 0 – Foothill 63, Final
Golden Valley vs. East, Canceled
Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
St. Joseph vs. BCHS
Del Oro – Firebaugh
Sotomayor – Independence, Canceled
California City vs. Lindsay
Porterville vs. South
Kennedy vs. Stockdale
Kern Valley vs. Sierra
Mission Oak vs. Taft
McFarland vs. Tranquility
Chavez vs. Monache
Atascadero vs. North
Shafter vs. Arvin
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Centennial vs. Newbury Park
Boron vs. Mira Monte