BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 2 of the high school football season in Kern County features a matchup of two teams developing a fierce rivalry.

BCHS is taking on St. Joseph from Santa Maria. BCHS won two of the last three matchups, but St. Joseph can claim the most recent victory in a blowout 38-7 victory in 2022.

The BCHS Eagles are looking to flip the script Friday night for a second victory in 2023.

Below are the games from Week 2 of the high school football season in Kern County.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Bakersfield 0 – Frontier 41, Final

Liberty 49 – Ridgeview 14, Final

Paraclete 21 – Garces Memorial 14, Final

Delano 21 – West 10, Final

Tehachapi 29 – Highland 7, Final

Desert 0 – Foothill 63, Final

Golden Valley vs. East, Canceled

Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

St. Joseph vs. BCHS

Del Oro – Firebaugh

Sotomayor – Independence, Canceled

California City vs. Lindsay

Porterville vs. South

Kennedy vs. Stockdale

Kern Valley vs. Sierra

Mission Oak vs. Taft

McFarland vs. Tranquility

Chavez vs. Monache

Atascadero vs. North

Shafter vs. Arvin

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Centennial vs. Newbury Park

Boron vs. Mira Monte