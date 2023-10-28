BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final week of the regular season looked to bring some more clarity to the season. Two more teams were looking to finish undefeated seasons.

Shafter and Frontier looked to join Tehachapi as the three undefeated teams in Kern County.

Shafter played their longtime rival in Wasco for the 97th time in the series history. It’s one of the oldest rivalries in all of California going back to 1933. Shafter was looking to wrap up a league championship and to get a win over Wasco for the first time since 2019.

Frontier played Thursday and were looking to officially clinch a Southwest Yosemite – River League title away from Liberty who have had a tight hold on it for several seasons.

These are the scores from Week 11 of the high school football season in Kern County and Bakersfield:

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Centennial 16 – Frontier 23, Final

Liberty 41 – Bakersfield 10, Final

Garces Memorial 34 – Stockdale 7, Final

Delano 20 – Taft 17, Final

Del Oro 0 – Golden Valley 55, Final

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Wasco 6 – Shafter 49, Final

BCHS 49 – Independence 14, Final

Kennedy 42 – Chavez 20, Final

North 28 – South 20, Final

Ridgeview 28 – Highland 29, Final

West 0 – East 28, Final

Foothill 31 – Mira Monte 6, Final

Kern Valley 13 – Boron 20, Final

California City vs. Desert

Rosamond 28 – Bishop Union 55, Final