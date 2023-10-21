BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 10 included several games with schools trying to solidify their positioning for a league title and the postseason.
There are several big matchups this week but the one with the most eyes on it will be Frontier vs. Liberty. Tehachapi is looking to continue their undefeated run and go 10-0 on the year. And up north, Shafter hits the road to take on Kennedy.
Below are the scores from Week 10’s games:
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
Tehachapi 38 – West 13, Final
Independence 19 – Stockdale 21, Final
McFarland 0 – Delano 48, Final
Mira Monte 6 – Arvin 20, Final
South 53 – Del Oro 0, Final
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Frontier 25 – Liberty 20, Final
Shafter 28 – Kennedy 21, Final
Bakersfield 57 – Ridgeview 0, Final
Bakersfield Christian 46 – Highland 12, Final
Centennial 6 – Garces Memorial 10, Final
Taft 21 – Wasco 26, Final
East 21 – North 42, Final
Golden Valley 61 – Foothill 21, Final
Bishop Union 43 – Kern Valley 12, Final
Boron 37 – California City 0, Final