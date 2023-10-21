BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 10 included several games with schools trying to solidify their positioning for a league title and the postseason.

There are several big matchups this week but the one with the most eyes on it will be Frontier vs. Liberty. Tehachapi is looking to continue their undefeated run and go 10-0 on the year. And up north, Shafter hits the road to take on Kennedy.

Below are the scores from Week 10’s games:

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Tehachapi 38 – West 13, Final

Independence 19 – Stockdale 21, Final

McFarland 0 – Delano 48, Final

Mira Monte 6 – Arvin 20, Final

South 53 – Del Oro 0, Final

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Frontier 25 – Liberty 20, Final

Shafter 28 – Kennedy 21, Final

Bakersfield 57 – Ridgeview 0, Final

Bakersfield Christian 46 – Highland 12, Final

Centennial 6 – Garces Memorial 10, Final

Taft 21 – Wasco 26, Final

East 21 – North 42, Final

Golden Valley 61 – Foothill 21, Final

Bishop Union 43 – Kern Valley 12, Final

Boron 37 – California City 0, Final