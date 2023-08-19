Football is back in Kern County. The 2023 season kicked off on Thursday with more games Friday to round out Week 1.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
West 7 – Shafter 55, Final
Garces Memorial 27 – Clovis 41, Final
Edison 24 – Kennedy 64, Final
Frontier 45 – North 14, Final
Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
Liberty 34 – Highland 7, Final
BCHS 13 – Mission College Prep 8, Final
Bakersfield 14 – Righetti 13, Final
South 32 – Wasco 8, Final
Redwood 13 – Centennial 35, Final
Foothill 0 – Morro Bay 38, Final
Highland 20 – Stockdale 15, Final
Burroughs 14 – Tehachapi 42, Final
Ridgeview 14 – Canyon 28, Final
McFarland 29 – Avenal 42, Final
Independence 14 – Pioneer Valley 17, Final
Boron 48 – Bishop Montgomery 0, Final
Arvin 32 – Chavez 48, Final
Taft 42 – Kern Valley 14, Final
Golden Valley 20 – Sunnyside 36, Final
Sanger West 61 – Del Oro 0, Final
Fillmore 43 – California City 7, Final
East – Santa Maria
Mira Monte – Delano