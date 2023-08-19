Football is back in Kern County. The 2023 season kicked off on Thursday with more games Friday to round out Week 1.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

West 7 – Shafter 55, Final

Garces Memorial 27 – Clovis 41, Final

Edison 24 – Kennedy 64, Final

Frontier 45 – North 14, Final

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Liberty 34 – Highland 7, Final

BCHS 13 – Mission College Prep 8, Final

Bakersfield 14 – Righetti 13, Final

South 32 – Wasco 8, Final

Redwood 13 – Centennial 35, Final

Foothill 0 – Morro Bay 38, Final

Highland 20 – Stockdale 15, Final

Burroughs 14 – Tehachapi 42, Final

Ridgeview 14 – Canyon 28, Final

McFarland 29 – Avenal 42, Final

Independence 14 – Pioneer Valley 17, Final

Boron 48 – Bishop Montgomery 0, Final

Arvin 32 – Chavez 48, Final

Taft 42 – Kern Valley 14, Final

Golden Valley 20 – Sunnyside 36, Final

Sanger West 61 – Del Oro 0, Final

Fillmore 43 – California City 7, Final

East – Santa Maria

Mira Monte – Delano