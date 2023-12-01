BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley football champion Wasco High School is looking to win a CIF Southern California regional championship Friday night.

After defeating Bishop Union by a single point in a tough road matchup, Wasco is set to face-off against the Cerritos Dons in Los Angeles. The Dons enter the contest with a record of 9-5. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

A win would put Wasco through to a CIF state football championship game next week.

Follow along for updates regarding the Tigers state playoff game.

After 57 teams won in their respective sections, 53 of them will advance to the state playoff round, with games on Dec. 1 and 2.

Two teams from the top of each region, North and South, were selected to face-off in the Open Division CIF State Championship Bowl Game. Those two were Mater Dei High School and Serra High School of San Mateo. They will face off at Saddleback College on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-AA Regionals

South: Wasco Tigers (8-5) vs. Cerritos Dons (9-5)

North: Palo Alto vs. Casa Grande

Check the list below for the teams facing off in the round of CIF State playoffs.

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 1-AA Regionals

North: Clovis North Broncos (13-0) at De La Salle Spartans (10-2)

South: Granite Hills Eagles (12-0) at Mission Viejo diablos (11-3)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 1-A Regionals

North: Pittsburg Pirates (14-0) at Folsom Bulldogs (11-2)

South: St. Augustine Saints (10-4) at St. Bonaventure Seraphs (11-3)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 2-AA Regionals

North: Grant Union Pacers (11-3) at Rocklin Thunder (13-1)

South: Orange Vista Coyotes (11-3) at La Serna Lancers (11-3)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 2-A Regionals

North: Los Gatos Wildcats (11-2) at El Cerrito Gauchos (12-3)

South: Simi Valley Pioneers (9-5) at Central Valley Christian Cavaliers (13-1)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 3-AA Regionals

North: Escalon Cougars (12-1) at Acalanes Dons (9-5)

South: Birmingham Patriots (11-2) at Del Norte Nighthawks (11-1)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 3-A Regionals

North: McClymonds Warriors (8-2) at Marin Catholic Wildcats (12-1)

South: Mount Miguel Matadors (12-1) at Mayfair Monsoons (11-3)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 4-AA Regionals

North: Casa Roble Rams (12-1) at Soquel Knights (10-2)

South: Matilda Torres Toros (11-3) at Jurupa Hills Spartans (8-6)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 4-A Regionals

North: Palma Chieftains (9-4) at Hughson Huskies (9-4)

South: Rio Hondo Prep Kares (13-1) at Mission Oak Hawks (10-4)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 5-AA Regionals

North: Miramonte Matadors (9-3) at Pleasant Valley Vikings (9-3)

South: Ramona Rams (10-5) at Torrance Tartars (10-4)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 5-A Regionals

North: Woodland Christian Cardinals (11-0) at Orland Trojans (12-1)

South: La Jolla Country Day Torreys (11-3) at Banning Pilots (7-7)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-AA Regionals

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 6-A Regionals

North: Colusa RedHawks (12-0) at South San Francisco Warriors (12-1)

South: St. Monica Mariners (11-3) at Sweetwater Red Devils (8-6)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 7-AA Regionals

North: Portola Tigers (12-0) at Ferndale Wildcats (9-4)

South: Fairfax (Bye into next round)

CIF Football State Playoffs Division 7-A Regionals

North: Lincoln Mustangs (8-3) at Strathmore Spartans (10-4)

South: Jordan Bulldogs (12-3) at Bell Garden Lancers (9-5)