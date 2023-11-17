BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams are looking to punch their ticket for a spot in the CIF Central Section championship.

The five teams are spread over five divisions including defending state champions Liberty and section champions Shafter.

Centennial is fresh off winning its first playoff game in nearly a decade and has an outside chance to host its Division II title game next week.

Liberty hosts Fresno powerhouse Central High School. Top-seeded Arvin hosts Strathmore in the Division VI semifinal. The Patriots are not looking ahead, but they too have a chance to host their section title game if Clovis East pulls off the upset of Clovis North.

Shafter hosts Torres at 7 p.m.

One champion will be crowned Friday night — the 8-player division.

Below are Friday’s games.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I – Semifinals

(4) Clovis East vs. (1) Clovis North

(7) Central vs. (3) Liberty

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II – Semifinals

(4) Tulare Union vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(3) Centennial vs. (2) Lemoore

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III – Semifinals

(5) Kerman vs. (1) Mission College Prep

(7) Atascadero vs. (3) Mission Oak

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV – Semifinals

(5) Torres vs. (1) Shafter

(3) Exeter vs. (2) Dos Palos

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V – Semifinals

(4) Morro Bay vs. (1) Bishop Union

(3) Liberty-Madera vs. (2) Wasco

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI – Semifinals

(4) Strathmore vs. (1) Arvin

(7) Mendota vs. (3) Fowler

CIF Central Section Football Championship – 8-player division – Championship

(3) Sierra vs. (1) Fresno Christian