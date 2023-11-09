BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local schools are ready to take another step on their march to a CIF Central Section championship.

Frontier is one Kern Count school making its 2023 postseason debut following a first round bye in Division I. The Titans are looking to make it to the Division I semifinal round for the first time in its history.

They take on Fresno’s Central in their first game. Fresno enters the matchup winning four of their last five games.

Below are the scores from CIF Central Section quarterfinal round.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I – Quarterfinals

(8) Clovis West vs. (1) Clovis North

(5) Sanger vs. (4) Clovis East

(6) Clovis 30 – (3) Liberty 33, Final

(7) Central 36 – (2) Frontier 32, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II – Quarterfinals

(9) Tehachapi vs. (1) Central Valley Christian

(5) Kingsburg vs. (4) Tulare Union

(11) Madera 7 – (3) Centennial 42, Final

(7) Sunnyside vs. (2) Lemoore

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III – Quarterfinals

(8) Porterville vs. (1) Mission College Prep

(5) Kerman 34 – (4) Kennedy 28, Final

(6) Mt. Whitney vs. (3) Mission Oak

(7) Washington Union vs. (2) Atascadero

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV – Quarterfinals

(9) Golden Valley 7 – (1) Shafter 45, Final

(5) Torres vs. (4) Coalinga

(11) Roosevelt vs. (3) Exeter

(10) Santa Maria vs. (2) Dos Palos

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V – Quarterfinals

(9) North vs. (1) Bishop Union

(5) Orosi 25 – (4) Morro Bay 35, Final

(6) Chavez vs. (3) Liberty-Madera

(10) Reedley vs. (2) Wasco

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI – Quarterfinals

(9) Orange Cove vs. (1) Arvin

(5) Woodlake vs. (4) Strathmore

(6) Taft vs. (3) Mendota

(7) Fowler vs. (2) Boron

CIF Central Section Football Championship – 8-player Division – Semifinals

(4) Mammoth vs. (1) Fresno Christian

(3) Sierra vs. (2) Riverdale Christian