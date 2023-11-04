BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s officially playoff season for Kern County football, and the scores are in.

These are the scores from Week 12 of the high school football season in Kern County and Bakersfield:

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Independence 31 – Mission Oak 38, Final

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Tehachapi 35 – BHS 14, Final

Stockdale 7 – Central Valley Christian 43, Final

Lompoc 19 – Centennial 42, Final

Madera 27 – Bakersfield Christian 26, Final

Garces Memorial 0 – Sanger 35, Final

Santa Ynez 21 – Kennedy 42, Final

Sanger West 28 – Chavez 56, Final

Reedley 43 – Delano 36, Final

Golden Valley 35 – McLane 28, Final

East Bakersfield 26 – Morro Bay 27, Final

Highland 35 – Exeter 38, Final

North 43 – Corcoran 34, Final

Foothill 7 – Mendota 35, Final

Rosamond 26 – Taft 35, Final