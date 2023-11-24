Wasco High School won its first football Valley championship since 2012 with a thrilling 42-41 win over top-seed Bishop Union.

Below are the scores of the rest of the 2023 CIF Central Section football championship games on Nov. 24.

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division I – Championship

(7) Central14 – (1) Clovis North 24, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division II – Championship

(2) Lemoore 26 – (1) Central Valley Christian 27, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division III – Championship

(5) Kerman 14 – (3) Mission Oak 34, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division IV – Championship

(5) Torres 69 – (2) Dos Palos 14, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division V – Championship

(2) Wasco 42 – (1) Bishop Union 41, Final

CIF Central Section Football Championship – Division VI – Championship

(4) Strathmore 14 – (3) Mendota 7, Final