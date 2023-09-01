BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season features a major test for Liberty High School who takes on one of the top teams in the state.
Liberty welcomes Santa Margarita to campus for their first ever matchup. Both teams are in the Top 20 in California.
Below are the matchups for Week 3 in Kern County.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Stockdale 21 – Ridgeview 13, Final
South 20 – Golden Valley, Final
Highland 15 – Kennedy 34, Final
Porterville 44 – Foothill 0, Final
Granite Hills 0 – McFarland 19, Final
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Santa Margarita vs. Liberty
Shafter vs. BHS
Bakersfield Christian vs. Central Valley Christian
Moorpark vs. Garces Memorial
Frontier vs. Bullard
Centennial vs. Independence
Tehachapi vs. Taft
North vs. Delano
Arvin vs. Kern Valley
Del Oro vs. Chavez
Templeton vs. East Bakersfield
Vasquez vs. California City
Riverside Prep vs. Boron