BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season features a major test for Liberty High School who takes on one of the top teams in the state.

Liberty welcomes Santa Margarita to campus for their first ever matchup. Both teams are in the Top 20 in California.

Below are the matchups for Week 3 in Kern County.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Stockdale 21 – Ridgeview 13, Final

South 20 – Golden Valley, Final

Highland 15 – Kennedy 34, Final

Porterville 44 – Foothill 0, Final

Granite Hills 0 – McFarland 19, Final

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Santa Margarita vs. Liberty

Shafter vs. BHS

Bakersfield Christian vs. Central Valley Christian

Moorpark vs. Garces Memorial

Frontier vs. Bullard

Centennial vs. Independence

Tehachapi vs. Taft

North vs. Delano

Arvin vs. Kern Valley

Del Oro vs. Chavez

Templeton vs. East Bakersfield

Vasquez vs. California City

Riverside Prep vs. Boron