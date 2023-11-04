BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s officially playoff season for Kern County football, and the scores are in.
These are the scores from Week 12 of the high school football season in Kern County and Bakersfield:
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Independence 31 – Mission Oak 38, Final
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Tehachapi 35 – BHS 14, Final
Stockdale 7 – Central Valley Christian 43, Final
Lompoc 19 – Centennial 42, Final
Madera 27 – Bakersfield Christian 26, Final
Garces Memorial 0 – Sanger 35, Final
Santa Ynez 21 – Kennedy 42, Final
Sanger West 28 – Chavez 56, Final
Reedley 43 – Delano 36, Final
Golden Valley 35 – McLane 28, Final
East Bakersfield 26 – Morro Bay 27, Final
Highland 35 – Exeter 38, Final
North 43 – Corcoran 34, Final
Foothill 7 – Mendota 35, Final
Rosamond 26 – Taft 35, Final