The Timeline

Bakersfield's Secret Serial Killer

– WARNING –

The story presented on these pages depict graphic acts of violence, murder, and sexual assault some may find disturbing.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

1975

March 19, 1976

Michael Charles Brown is born in Grenada, Mississippi.

1993

July 19, 1993

Brown is caught shoplifting at Sears in Bakersfield and is arrested. The complaint is filed the next day on July 20.

August 10, 1993

Brown fails to show up at his arraignment. An arrest warrant is issued.

1993

Brown elists in the Army.

1995

1995

Brown is discharged from the Army.

1996

October 1, 1996

Arrest warrant from 8/10/93 is inactivated.

October 8, 1996

Arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department and booked – Case BM5354A

October 17, 1996

Complaint filed.

October 31, 1996

Arraignment, arrest warrant issued for failure to appear.

December 14, 1996

Mary Ann Perkins goes missing

December 30, 1996

Mary Ann Perkins’ nude body found in backyard on Derrel Avenue.

1997

January 6, 1997

Brown is arrested for stealing the vehicle of a Hall Ambulance employee. He is also arrested on warrant from case BM5354A.

March 14, 1997

Brown is admitted to a state prison after spending the last two and a half months in jail. He is sentenced to 2 years, 86 days of which had been served in jail.

1998

February 28, 1998

Brown is released from prison on parole after serving less than a year of his two-year sentence.

June 27, 1998

Leslie Dawn Preston is seen for the last time.

June 29, 1998

Kathleen Heisey seen alive for the last time. Leaves voicemail for Lisa Heisey around 7:45 p.m.

June 30, 1998

Kathleen Heisey fails to show up to morning meetings.

June 30, 1998

Leslie Dawn Preston’s nude body found in field off Madison Avenue. It is estimated she had been there two days. Her body is found with stab wounds to her neck, chest, and torso.

July 1, 1998

Kathleen Heisey’s nude body is found in her bedroom on Raymond Spruance. No forced entry is found. Her body is found with stab wounds on her chest and abdomen.

2000

June 15, 2000

A 19-year-old woman is sexually assaulted by a stranger who orders her in his car around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 26th and Chester. She is raped in the area of F Street and Golden State Avenue. The stranger tells her he has never done this before, saying he’s doing it “because I wanted you.” He has no weapon but choked her prior to assault until she told him she would cooperate. He tells her his name is Mike.

June 18, 2000

Ruby Lee Merriweather is seen or heard from for the last time.

June 19, 2000

Merriweather’s nude body is found in her bedroom on Grace Street with no signs of forced entry. There are 18 stab wounds to the back of her neck and head.

July 3, 2000

The 19-year-old victim alerts Bakersfield Police that she see the car driven by her rapist and gives the license plate which links to Brown.

July 6, 2000

The 19-year-old victim picks Michael Charles Brown out of a photo lineup.

July 7, 2000

Brown is arrested on charges of rape, oral copulation by force, and kidnapping.

December 4, 2000

In custody since July, Brown is released as the DA’s office dismisses all charges against him.

December 12, 2000

Prostitute Catrina Pink is last seen by her friend at the Tropicana Motel at 1622 Union Avenue.

December 14, 2000

Catrina Pink’s partially-nude body is found in a field off McKee Road with her throat slit.

2001

January 3, 2001

Marcella Feliz is forced into a car by an unknown black man. He rapes her, brandishes a knife, threatens to stab her, beats her, chokes her. She gets away.

January 12, 2001

Prostitute Billie Bear is found in the bushes in the 2700 block of O Street, partially nude with stab wounds to the neck.

January 28, 2001

CHP arrests Brown on DUI charges.

February 2, 2001

DUI charges are filed. Brown agrees to appear on February 22, 2001 and is released from custody.

February 22, 2001

Brown is sentenced to 1 day in jail. Jail time is stayed until March 22, 2001.

March 1, 2001

Brown enrolls in DUI class.

March 30, 2001

Notice of completion of work release filed.

April 2, 2001

Proof of enrollment in TAASK driving school filed.

April 25, 2001

Prostitute Patricia Martin is found in the 2100 block of 21st Street, partially nude with her throat slit.

May 28, 2001

Wendy Kyle is last seen at the VIP Room and the Mint. She is seen with Michael Charles Brown.

May 29, 2001

Wendy Kyle is found partially nude in the bedroom inside a burning home. She has stab wounds to the back of her neck and head.

June 12, 2001

Brown completes driving school filed with court.

2002

January 25, 2002

Josea “Joe” Kent is fatally stabbed outside a home in the 900 block of N street. Four brothers, including Brown, came to the aid of a female friend who was fighting with Kent. No one saw who stabbed Kent. Brown and his three brothers were arrested on murder charges but released later and never charged in court.

March 9, 2002

Brown is arrested by the CHP for DUI.

Complaint and release for DUI is filed.

May 9, 2002

Brown to serve 44 days. Stay of execution granted until 5/30/02 and referred to work release.

September 6, 2002

Completion and discharge notice filed from work release program.

November 18, 2002

Brown is charged with spousal abuse and failure to appear. Complaint and arrest warrant filed in case BM629587A. Charges are later dropped on 8/29/03.

December 3, 2002

Brown is arrested.

December 30, 2002

Arraignment, bench warrant issued.

2003

March 30, 2003

Brown hits and kills a pedestrian on Union Avenue. He reports his car as stolen but later admits to the hit and run. He tells the officer he is employed by Consolidated Fiber and Glass. Occupation listed as inventory control.

March 31, 2003

Warrant in prior case served.

July 30, 2003

Jury convicts Michael Charles Brown.

August 27, 2003

Brown is sentenced to 9 years. 224 days time served.

September 5, 2003

Brown admitted to prison.

2007

February 8, 2007

Brown is released on parole.

July, 2007

Brown is arrested for domestic violence.

September 17, 2007

Brown is arrested by CHP and bails out.

October 23, 2007

Brown released on parole and must pay fines.

November 27, 2007

Glendene Holguin is raped and sodomized. The suspect tells her he’s killed in the past and kept a woman for two weeks in his basement.

December 24, 2007

Another woman is raped. The suspect threatens to killer her, saying he’s killed others.

2008

March 19, 2008

A third woman working the Union Avenue area as a prostitute is raped and beaten. She is run over by the suspect’s car. The suspect also threatens to kill her.

March 22, 2008

A fourth woman is raped and choked into unconsciousness. The suspect tells her “I want to keep you.”

March 24, 2008

Michael Charles Brown is arrested by Bakersfield Police for driving with a suspended license.

March 26, 2008

Brown is arrested on rape charges of four women.

Michael Charles Brown is in custody from this point on.

2009

September 16, 2009

Defense counsel is made aware of cold case DNA hit made by the FBI linking Brown to the Ruby Merriweather rape and murder.

September 21, 2009

Brown is charged with the murder of Ruby Merriweather.

2016

January 20, 2016

Michael Charles Brown is convicted of sexual assault on four victims as well as the rape and murder of Ruby Merriweather.

January 27, 2016

Jury recommends deaath as the punishment for Michael Charles Brown.

March 9, 2016

Judge Kenneth Twisselman upholds jury’s recommendation to sentence Brown to death.

March 10, 2016

Brown begins serving his life sentence at San Quentin.

The Victims

Mary Ann Perkins
Leslie Dawn Preston
Kathleen Heisey
Ruby Lee Merriweather
Catrina Pink
Billie Bear
Patricia Martin
Wendy Kyle
Glendene Holguin
plus four more unnamed victims

