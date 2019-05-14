The Biographies

Michael Charles Brown

Born March 19, 1976

Currently serving a life sentence at San Quentin State Prison

Michael Charles Brown was born into a big family in the small central Mississippi town of Grenada. Little about Brown’s childhood is known. While we know Brown has a juvenile record, those records are sealed. With family in Mississippi and Bakersfield, Brown visited Kern County frequently in his youth. He even spent his junior year at Highland High School. Partially what makes Brown so interesting is the amount of family, friends, and acquaintances he had-though no one was willing to speak with us for our investigation.

The only two people interviewed in our story who knew Brown only agreed to speak with us because they also knew victims mentioned in the piece.

The few people willing to speak with me anonymously and off camera told me Brown was really the last person you’d ever suspect would hurt another human being. To be clear, Brown wasn’t a prominent member of the community. He never went to college, he never owned his own home, and he’d been in and out jail for most of his life. But the idea of him being capable of rape and murder was and still is unbelievable to many who knew him. Everyone we spoke with who knew Brown said he was shy, quiet, and charming. Many spoke of his manners. Several people brought up how Brown had a diverse group of friends. He could make himself fit in with several different crowds. Despite his charm, friends said he wasn’t exactly a ladies’ man. They recall him spending most of his time out at bars playing pool, often keeping to himself.

Brown’s criminal record show he seemed to struggle with drinking, or at least drinking and driving. In addition to killing a pedestrian while driving drunk, Brown got several DUIs over the years. However, friends told us off camera he never experimented with drugs.

One reason for friends not seeing Brown pick up on women could be that it seems he always had a serious girlfriend he lived with. He had children with multiple women, but he never married. At the time of his arrest for the four sexual assaults and the murder of Ruby Merriweather, he was in a serious relationship with a live-in girlfriend.

Brown has also experienced tragedy in his own family. While Brown was incarcerated for vehicular manslaughter in 2003, his brother was murdered. The case remains unsolved.

Throughout the years, Brown has kept quiet. He didn’t testify in his own self defense. When the jury convicted him of the sexual assaults and Ruby Merriweather’s murder, he had the opportunity to have dozens of people testify on his behalf and beg the jury to have mercy on him and give him life without parole instead of the death penalty. But Brown declined. He didn’t try to fight it. He’s also never agreed to an on-camera interview or any kind of interview with a reporter. As of the airdate of our investigation, no detective has ever met with Brown in prison.

Bakersfield Police would not confirm to KGET that Brown is a suspect in any unsolved homicides. Only retired law enforcement were willing to speak about the potential of Brown being a serial killer.