Bakersfield’s Secret Serial Killer

The story presented on these pages depict graphic acts of violence, murder, and sexual assault some may find disturbing.

Between 1996 and 2001, seven Bakersfield women were stabbed and slashed in horrific murders. The victims were poor. Some were prostitutes. The crimes were forgotten.

But one dedicated detective lived by the old cop philosophy, “Everybody counts.” He never gave up. When “divine intervention” connected the murders to the savage killing of a beloved community icon, everything changed.

This is the story of the victims. This is the story their families wanted told.