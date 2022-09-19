Rodriguez and Associates – Personal Injury Attorneys

Daniel Rodriguez

Personal Injury Attorney

Daniel Rodriquez, founder of Rodriquez & Associates Trial Lawyers in Bakersfield, CA, grew up in a migrant farm-worker family and is 1 of 6 children. His childhood was constantly on the move with his family working in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and California.

As a young adult in college, Mr. Rodriquez held a variety of jobs as a dishwasher, salesperson, and oilfield mechanic in Kern County. Mr. Rodriquez credits his job history, and his upbringing, to his perspective that “there’s no substitute for putting in the hard work.”

Mr. Rodriquez puts a high value on education. His parents never attended school and were illiterate. However, according to Rodriquez, you cannot find two people more committed to the value of education than his parents. In fact, 5 of their children obtained college degrees and 3 went on to obtain graduate level degrees.

In addition, Rodriquez & Associates is committed to serving their community in and outside of the courtroom. The Bakersfield trial injury lawyer team is proud to participate in Society for Disabled Children, Latina Leaders of Kern County, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, sponsors multiple local High School Football Teams, multiple scholarship funds, and so much more.

Rodriquez & Associates believes by giving back through local organizations and charities, “we can help those in need as well as strengthen the community we work and live in.”