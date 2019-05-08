The cancer center is comprised of the Department of Hematology/Oncology and the Department of Radiation Oncology. The two departments collaborate to provide our patients with the highest quality patient care. Our team works together to treat cancer comprehensively and to ensure that no person must face the challenge of a cancer diagnosis alone.

The Rio Bravo Cancer Center was founded in 2016 with the goal of providing the most advanced cancer treatments to the undeserved regions of Bakersfield and Kern County. With a world class team of physicians and state of the art diagnostic and treatment technology, we offer cutting edge cancer services paired with compassionate counseling and support.

Our Doctors

Dr. Alexander Gaitanis

Director of Hematology/Oncology

Dr. Alexander Gaitanis is a board-certified Oncologist and Internal Medicine physician by the American Board of Medical Oncology and National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Gaitanis received his undergraduate degree from Thomas Jefferson University with a Bachelors of Science degree in Biology. He then attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his Post- Baccalaureate degree in Bio-Medical Sciences followed by his medical degree. He then went on to complete his Internship and Internal Medicine residency. This was followed by an Oncology/Hematology fellowship at the University of Florida. In addition to his clinical training, he spent a year at the University of Tennessee Department of Medicine as an Internal Medicine physician between his residency and fellowship.

Dr. Gaitanis has received numerous awards during his educational and teaching career, including the Resident Research award, and is a published author in the field of cancer nanotechnology.

Dr. EDWARD JUNG

Radiation Oncologist

Rio Bravo Cancer Center would like to introduce you to Dr. Edward Jung, Radiation Oncologist. Dr. Jung received his fellowship at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, and is happy to be a new partner at Rio Bravo Cancer Center.

Dr. Jung earned his medical degree from Brown Medical School in Providence, RI. He completed his radiation oncology residency in his home state of Michigan at Wayne State University in Detroit. Afterwards, he pursued a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic focusing on stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy. Dr. Jung is board certified in radiation oncology by the American Board of Radiology. He has multiple peer-reviewed journal articles published in the literature and has authored five textbook chapters. He is an expert in CNS and prostate cancers, as well as radiosurgery..

