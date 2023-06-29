After six-month hiatus, USA Today’s bestselling books list returns

USA Today’s book list is an industry tool that has been around since 1993. It stands out from other lists in the unique way in which it is compiled, making it an important resource for anyone who needs the big-picture data of which books are selling the most, whether they are coffee table books or the latest in true crime. To understand why this list is so important and why it was so missed over the past half year, here is everything you need to know.

Why did the USA Today bestselling books list go on hiatus?

USA Today’s bestselling books list went on hiatus in December 2022 due to budget cuts. On December 12, it was announced that Mary Cadden, the longtime compiler of the list, was laid off along with hundreds of other employees.

In an announcement that was released to the press on June 28, Gannett Media, the newspaper’s parent company, stated that the process of logging sales figures had been automated, so it was ready to resume. As far as human oversight, the company has appointed Barbara VanDenburgh to manage the list.

What makes the USA Today’s bestselling books list different from other lists?

Curiously, what makes USA Today’s list so special is the general approach to the compiling of data. USA Today focuses exclusively on sales. It does not matter whether these sales come from independent bookstores, nationwide chains, online retailers or any other merchandiser. All the sales figures are rolled into one total. Additionally, there is no distinction between formats; an audiobook or e-book weighs the same as a paperback or hardcover sale. Genres and release dates are also not a factor. The list is published weekly, and it takes into account sales from the previous Monday through Sunday. This list is simply which books sold the most during the current period. Nothing more, nothing less.

USA Today’s top 10 books for this week

“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand

“The Five-Star Weekend” is a captivating story about learning to embrace your whole life — each decade. It follows Hollis Shaw as she pulls her life together after a tragic accident and learns more than she possibly wanted about her past.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus

This laugh-out-loud book follows the unpredictable life of Chemist Elizabeth Zott, who began her career in the early ’60s. Now she’s a reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show and teaching women about more than life in the kitchen.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood

This story follows theoretical physicist Elsie Hannaway. By day, she is trying to land tenure, but at night she earns her living by hiring herself out as a fake girlfriend. The book has been called a “STEMinist romcom.”

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

This epic tale spans the years of 1900 to 1977. Following three generations of a family that seems cursed to have one member die of drowning in each generation. It is a humbling work of literature that may be life-changing.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Happy Place” by Emily Henry

This story is about a former perfect couple that can’t seem to tell their closest friends that the romance is over. The lies reach a climax when Harriet and Wyn have to pretend to still be in love at an annual weeklong vacation with their best friends in Maine.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Zero Days” by Ruth Ware

A couple that leads a dangerous life ends up facing the consequences of that choice. After a suspicious death, Jack is forced to flee, not knowing who she can trust or where to go.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

Lily is an entrepreneur who falls for a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid. This touching novel is an in-depth study of relationships and what drives people’s needs and longings.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Icebreaker: A Novel (The Maple Hills Series)” by Hannah Grace

What happens when a competitive figure skater, Anastasia Allen and hockey team captain, Nate Hawkins, are forced to share a rink? Will it be an all-out feud or an unexpected romance?

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

What do you want to change about your life? James Clear is one of the world’s leading experts on habit formation. This self-help book will walk you through a proven system that can help you be the person you want to be.

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

“Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea: A Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)” by Dav Pilkey

From the mind that brought you Captain Underpants, this 11th installment in the Dog Man series pits everyone’s favorite canine superhero up against Piggy’s most diabolical yet! Can friendship and doing good triumph over the sinister plan?

Sold by Amazon and Bookshop.org

To check out the rest of the bestselling books from this week, visit USA Today for the full list. The list is updated every Wednesday morning.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.