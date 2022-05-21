Playroom Furniture & Storage

Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
83°
Bakersfield
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Sunrise Interviews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Water Watchers
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
Politics
Business News
State News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
What’s next for COVID vaccines for US kids under …
GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 footage — but obtaining …
Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox
Hannah Tubbs allegedly used rock to kill man whose …
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Kevin’s Golden Smiles
Weather Snapshots
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Top Stories
NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against …
Top Stories
Year after Osaka decides to leave Paris, loss forces …
Top Stories
Heat’s Herro (groin) ruled out ahead of Game 4 vs. …
Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in …
French Open updates | US Open champ Raducanu trails …
Blaney wins $1M NASCAR All-Star race after caution, …
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Sunrise Recipes
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
Murdered and Forgotten
See all KGET Features…
BestReviews Daily Deals
Traffic
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Gas Tracker
Community
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Web Chats
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Telemundo Valle Central
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Playroom Furniture & Storage
Best Hot Wheels display case
Top Playroom Furniture & Storage Headlines