Which board game for kids is best?

Video games may be the most popular form of play for children today, but board games still offer a kind of fun that you can’t replace. There’s nothing quite like setting up a board with pieces and whittling the day away in your own world. The added benefit is they’re a lot cheaper and don’t involve sitting in front of a screen for a long time.

If you want the best board game for kids, check out the Catan board game. Perfect for children ages 10 and up, this is an intense strategy game that you can play with three or four others. It involves trading, building and settling other places.

What to know before you buy a board game for kids

Consider your players’ age group

The fun and accessibility of a board game largely depend on the age of the players. While there are simple board games available for toddlers and young children, most board games will lean towards older kids around 10 and up. That’s because most board games involve some complex concepts and thinking, like financial management in Monopoly or strategy in Catan.

Board games can go on for long periods

Unlike video games with levels and can be exited mid-game, most board games take at least an hour to complete. That’s likely because there’s the time needed to learning, the setting up the board and pieces and waiting for others to take their turns. If you’re playing with very young children, they may grow impatient at the long playtime.

Board games have learning curves

Just as players must learn the controls in video games, you need to learn the game’s rules, pieces and objectives. For some board games, this may be as simple as setting up a board and following instructions. For other games, it may be more involved and need some setup. Keep this in mind when you decide to play a quick game.

What to look for in a quality board game for kids

Number of players

How many people are playing? The more, the merrier, but also the longer the overall playtime. Most board games will allow you to play with up to three or four others and very few games will allow you to play by yourself. This is something worth remembering if you want your children to try a board game. You have to find other people willing to play and board games that support multiple players.

Accessibility

Each new player will have the same question: is it easy to pick up the game? The more rules there are to remember, the longer it will take to immerse in the board game fully. The fewer rules there are, the more likely other people will want to join. Also, younger players are less likely to pick up complicated board games.

Fun

Ultimately, you want to determine whether a board game is fun for your kid and not just whether you think it’ll be fun. This is a hard one to nail down since it is such a subjective concept and you can’t tell whether a board game will be fun until you’ve tried it. Nevertheless, it’s worth exploring certain themed board games or understanding the types of games your child may like, such as logic-based games or creativity-based games.

How much you can expect to spend onboard games for kids

Board games for kids can start at around $21. The more expensive board games can go up to almost $50.

Board games for kids FAQ

What is the recommended age for these games?

A. The recommended age can vary, but children ages 8 and up can play these games. Any younger and they may struggle to comprehend the logic and design behind the game.

What are expansions?

A. These are add-ons to your board game that give you more content, new obstacles or powerups that switch up the overall gameplay. They usually cost extra and need the base game to work as intended.

What’s the best board game for kids to buy?

Top board game for kids

Klaus Teuber’s Catan Board Game

What you need to know: Catan is a popular strategy game where you must trade, build and settle the island of Catan, working with or against other players.

What you’ll love: The board is randomized so that games will have high replayability and uncertainty. Since it is easy to understand, it can also be challenging to master.

What you should consider: Catan can take a long time for even one game to finish, not counting the learning curve and setup required just to start the game properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top board game for kids for the money

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Classic Game

What you need to know: An iconic board game where players travel around a board to buy, sell, and trade property and try to bankrupt the other players.

What you’ll love: Simple yet highly entertaining, Monopoly is a must-play for young children as it teaches them the cutthroat nature of capitalism and business.

What you should consider: The game takes a long time and involves some basic understanding of math and currency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game

What you need to know: This Toy of the Year award-winning game features iconic Disney villains with easy-to-follow instructions.

What you’ll love: The art and design of the game are evocative of classic Disney movies and the pieces themselves are intricate and well made.

What you should consider: Villainous has quite a dark theme and may put off some younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

