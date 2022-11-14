Which Incredibles toy is best?

The Incredibles franchise has remained a family favorite since its release, and it isn’t hard to see why. The characters in the movie have since been immortalized into Incredibles toys, apparel and other merch, which can make choosing just one a little daunting.

The category of the best Incredibles toys is fairly subjective, though just about any child is bound to love The Incredibles 2 Hydroliner Action Playset Incredibles Toy, which features multiple interactive accessories and compartments kids will love for years to come.

What to know before you buy Incredibles toys

Incredibles toy preferences

Ultimately, the best Incredibles toys will depend on the wants of the user. For example, if your child identifies heavily with Dash, it might be worth considering an Incredibles toy or playset that includes Dash. Similarly, those who want a plush toy to keep in bed with them may not be as excited to receive an action figure. Still, many fans of the show will enjoy a wide range of Incredibles toys, so it’s fairly hard to go wrong.

Bulk character packs of Incredibles toys

A great way to get the most for your money when buying Incredibles toys is to find a set including multiple different characters. Many Incredibles playsets include a family pack of the Incredibles, so your child or the recipient can get the most out of playtime possible by role-playing the whole Incredibles family.

Action figures vs. playsets

For Incredibles fans that love action figures, playsets are easy upgrades that often include extra accessories or interactive features to add the element of setting to the child’s play experience. Incredibles playsets often include settings from the movie or other accessories like Elastigirl’s bike, Jack-Jack’s many “personalities” or Mr. Incredible’s car â€” among many other fun options.

What to look for in quality Incredibles toys

Preferred character

If your child or the gift recipient prefers a specific character, you might consider simply getting an Incredibles toy of that character. Solo Incredibles toys can be found for all of the main family characters â€” Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack â€” while other playsets may include some of the movie series’ many enjoyable side characters.

Material

Depending on how you or your child plan to use your Incredibles toy, you’ll want to consider what material is best. Incredibles toys come in a wide variety of materials, often including plastic, plush and other multimedia material forms.

Age-appropriate

If you have a very young child who simply needs a plush Incredibles toy to join them when they sleep, you’ll want to avoid plastic parts or other small toys that could present choking hazards. Similarly, children that are old enough to enjoy role-playing may be more likely to enjoy action figures than plush toys.

How much you can expect to spend on Incredibles toys

Depending on what you’re looking for, Incredibles toys can vary quite widely in price. In general, you can find cheap Incredibles toys ranging from $6-$15, while others may cost between $15-$60 on the more expensive end.

Incredibles toys FAQ

Where can you find Incredibles toy sets?

A. You can find Incredibles toy sets at a number of retailers online, including Amazon and other similar digital retailers. In addition, you can find a number of Incredibles merchandise and toys available directly from Disney.

Are Incredibles toys for kids?

A. While most buy Incredibles toys for kids, there’s no telling who might appreciate a reference to the movies â€” especially since it includes a wide age range for its characters that can be enjoyed by members of the whole family.

What are the best Incredibles toys to buy?

Top Incredibles toy

The Incredibles 2 Hydroliner Action Playset Incredibles Toy with Elastigirl

What you need to know: This Incredibles Hydroliner playset is especially perfect for fans of Elastigirl and of the franchise’s Hydroliner boat scenes in the second movie.

What you’ll love: Along with the Elastigirl action figure and the Hydroliner itself, this Incredibles playset includes a waterski and a number of interactive compartments on the ship that allow the user to re-enact scenes from the movie. Rated in particular for kids from 3 to 7 years old, this Incredibles toy set also includes two projectile missiles for use with the ship’s cannon.

What you should consider: This set only includes Elastigirl, unlike other sets with multiple characters, and some buyers reported that it’s easy to lose the included missiles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Incredibles toy for the money

The Incredibles 2 Five-Piece Family Figure Set Incredibles Toy Set

What you need to know: For those that primarily want Incredibles toys with the characters themselves, this five-piece family action figure set is a great deal.

What you’ll love: This playset of Incredibles family members includes Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, and is rated for kids 3 to 6 years old. These Incredibles figurines also stand on sturdy platforms, which makes them just as great for display as they are for play.

What you should consider: This Incredibles playset doesn’t include any of the setting toys that some other sets do. These action figures also are not very posable, unlike some Incredibles playsets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Incredibles 2 Mr. Incredible and Jack-Jack Action Figure Pack

What you need to know: If you’re looking for larger size toys, this Incredibles action figure pack with Mr. Incredible and Jack-Jack fits the bill.

What you’ll love: The Mr. Incredible figure stands about 11 inches tall, and both Mr. Incredible and Jack-Jack come in glittery fashion costumes that look like those in the movie. You can also find matching Violet, Dash and Elastigirl figures in similar sizes in separate packs.

What you should consider: Some buyers found these action figures a little expensive compared to packs that included the whole family.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

