Which anime action figure is best?

One of the most popular types of anime is shonen anime, which focuses on superheroes, pirates and fighters. It makes sense that the best anime action figures also fall into this category.

While animated projects are often associated with children’s films and television shows, anime stories transcend age as they deal with complex characters, themes and stories. What better way to celebrate your favorite anime characters than to own action figures that look just like them? A great action figure can be a delicate recreation of a character, meant to be displayed but not played with, as it uses high-quality materials and can be quite delicate.

Another option is the more traditional action figure, which is more rugged and sturdy, able to pose for display or include fun accessories to amplify creativity during fans’ playtime. Determine what kind you need to ensure you make a purchase the anime fan in your life appreciates.

Best anime action figure

McFarlane Toys One Punch Man – Saitama

What you need to know: Saitama is cursed to be the strongest hero on Earth. He really wants to find a fight they can enjoy so that people can see how strong he is and appreciate him as a hero, but his fights are always over in “One Punch,” so no one takes them seriously.

What you’ll love: This figure comes with two faces: Saitama’s serious face and his emotionless face. The details of the suit and gloves are highly accurate, and it comes with a circular stand, so it stays upright easily.

What you should consider: Only buy this if you want a toy for someone. It can be collectible, but it might not stand up to the painting standards of scrupulous collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kimoka One Piece – Luffy

What you need to know: Monkey D. Luffy will be the king of pirates, but first, he needs to become strong enough to defeat the other seven pirate warlords of the sea. Luckily for them, he’s good at letting the stress bounce off of him. He’s a rubber man, after all.

What you’ll love: This figure comes with his iconic straw hat and three alternate faces. This PVC figure is well painted and has a high level of detail.

What you should consider: It’s not completely accurate to Luffy in that its limbs don’t extend or stretch at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dragon Ball Super Store Super Sayan Blue Gogeta

What you need to know: This is an amazing toy for kids who love “Dragonball.” Super Sayan Blue Gogeta is easily one of the strongest characters in the series, and his spiky blue hair has a lot of luster and shine.

What you’ll love: The toy is small and easy to pose. It has a low price tag, making it the perfect surprise gift or stocking stuffer.

What you should consider: It’s definitely a toy and not for collectors. It’s only about 5 inches tall and doesn’t come with any alternate faces or hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oymyia Attack On Titan – Levi Figma

What you need to know: Levi Ackerman is the shrewd, no-nonsense lead scout from “Attack on Titan.” He’s dedicated his lives to killing the Titans, who he’s seen murder countless friends.

What you’ll love: The cool gaze of Levi comes through well, and his clothes and grappling devices have high levels of detail. His stand helps make it look like he’s in the process of swinging across rooftops to slash Titans in the back of the neck.

What you should consider: It needs the stand to stay upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kaiyodo My Hero Academia – Deku

What you need to know: This Deku figure comes with four faces and a range of particle effects to make it look like he’s using one for all. The figure identically resembles how Deku looks in the show to a small margin of error.

What you’ll love: It’s insanely poseable, thanks to the flexibility and hold of its joints. It also comes with a stand so you can pose him doing kicks or flying through the air. It also comes with his notebook and a dialogue box that shows him muttering to himself, just like in the show.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the toy’s joints can become loose and pull off if overextended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Max Factory Demon Slayer – Tanjiro Kamado

What you need to know: Tanjiro is the main character of “Demon Slayer.” An innocent, hard-working kid, he does his best to save people from demons while trying to find a cure for his sister, Nezuko, who’s been turned into a demon.

What you’ll love: This action figure has a lot of versatility. It has four different faces and seven different poses of hands. It also comes with fire and water trails for his sword to make it look like he’s using his water breathing or fire breathing techniques. The stand will let you put the figure in all kinds of cinematic poses.

What you should consider: This action figure does articulate, but it could be easier to move his limbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jujutsu Kaisen – Satoro Gojo

What you need to know: Satoru loves to fight and is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer. He’s a complex individual, almost always seen wearing his blindfold. While he’s very kind and gentle with his students, he’s cruel and blatantly disrespectful to his peers and superiors.

What you’ll love: This figure is high quality. Not only does it move well, but it has an advanced level of detail, making it completely accurate to the show. This is the definitive Satoru figure.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a stand, but it balances well and has many alternate hands and an alternate head. You can also remove the blindfold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

