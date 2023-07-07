Accessories are important

Disc golf is exploding in popularity among all ages. With its accessibility, affordability and straightforward rules, it’s not hard to see why. Like any sport, however, disc golf requires a few accessories. With players carrying anywhere from three to 20 discs at a time, it’s essential to have a comfortable disc golf bag. Beginners and casual players can get away with any old bag. A backpack designed specifically for disc golf is a must-have for competitive players.

Features to look for in a disc golf backpack

Capacity: The most crucial feature is capacity and, most importantly, how many discs it can hold. Most small disc golf backpacks hold a minimum of five discs. Large bags store at least 30 discs, including disc golf putters and drivers. Ensure it can also hold other accessories, such as a water bottle, towel, snacks or apparel.

Material dictates whether a bag is tear-resistant, water-resistant or lightweight. Having a lightweight construction keeps your shoulders and back comfortable. A backpack that is tear-resistant and waterproof is also essential since you place it on the ground often. Design: Most disc golf backpacks have two straps like a traditional backpack. Sling designs with one strap are also popular. Designs with two straps usually have a larger capacity than sling backpacks. They are also better at distributing weight between both shoulders to keep you comfortable. A sling backpack is more versatile. For instance, you can wear them on your front or back, and they provide quicker access to your belongings.

Most disc golf backpacks have two straps like a traditional backpack. Sling designs with one strap are also popular. Designs with two straps usually have a larger capacity than sling backpacks. They are also better at distributing weight between both shoulders to keep you comfortable. A sling backpack is more versatile. For instance, you can wear them on your front or back, and they provide quicker access to your belongings. Extras: From padded straps to an umbrella holder, disc golf backpacks have a variety of extra features. However, you don’t need to have every feature. For instance, some bags have a built-in cooler or speakers. If you don’t use those features, they make a bag heavier to carry for no reason. Determining what features are important to you helps you choose the best disc golf backpack.

Best disc golf backpacks

Dynamic Discs Trooper Disc Golf Backpack

With space for 18 discs in the main compartment and four additional discs in the upper compartment, you’ll never run out of discs. It’s made of 600D Cordura Nylon material, making it lightweight. The padded straps make it comfortable to carry around all day. As a bonus, this backpack comes with a lifetime warranty.

MVP Disc Sports Cell Disc Golf Starter Bag

Beginners and anyone searching for an affordable disc golf bag will be impressed with the capacity and durability of this tote bag style. It features a main pocket with enough space for up to 10 discs, a water bottle pocket, a putter pocket and a zippered mesh compartment for accessories.

Prodigy Disc BP-4 Disc Golf Backpack

This backpack carries everything you need, including a cellphone, a 32-ounce water bottle, score card, towel, wallet, snacks and up to 18 discs. It’s made of Nylon Ripstop fabric, which is lightweight, water-resistant and tear-resistant. It’s also compact enough to use on days when you’re not at the course.

Remix Disc Golf Deluxe Backpack Disc Golf Bag

Weighing in at under 2 pounds, this backpack is ideal for carrying around the course all day. In addition to 20 discs, it has compartments for a water bottle, keys, wallet, phone and mini discs. The easy top handle also makes it convenient to quickly pick up or set down.

Innova Adventure Pack Backpack Disc Golf Bag

The four zippered pockets can hold up to 25 discs, accessories, a water bottle and additional gear without weighing you down. The exterior is stylish with a resilient material. It has a top handle for convenient carrying and padded shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. It also comes with an Innova wristband.

Infinite Discs Slinger Disc Golf Backpack

This sling-style backpack is both compact and lightweight while still featuring an impressive capacity. It has a main zippered pocket to hold 10 discs, a water bottle pocket, a front putter pouch, a double eyehole at the top of the bag to attach a towel or bag tags and a zippered pouch on the back for small items.

Prodigy Disc BP-1 V3 Disc Golf Backpack

This bag carries at least 30 discs in the main compartment. It also has space for two water bottles, accessories, five discs in the top pocket and two putters in the front pocket. Plus, the bottom is waterproof, and the padded straps are adjustable.

Dynamic Discs Combat Ranger Disc Golf Backpack

With 18 designs to choose from, anyone can play disc golf in style. This backpack has oversized feet and a low center of gravity to ensure it doesn’t fall over, regardless of the terrain. Plus, it has a ton of pockets to carry everything you need, such as a water bottle, towel, scorecard, umbrella, putters and more.

