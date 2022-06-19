Which combat boots for women are best?

You’ve likely noticed that combat boots have been a clothing staple in the grunge, goth and heavy metal scenes. However, despite being a popular fashion choice in certain subcultures, the combat boot has gradually become more mainstream over the years. Several people simply like wearing them for their comfort level and durability, with some pairs even being considered vintage pieces due to their long lifespans.

While originally considered a casual military fashion option for soldiers, today, the combat boot is available in all sorts of colors and designs. The best pair for you will depend on which ones will best fit your style and needs. For example, if you have a more rugged style and walk long distances often in different weather, you will want a pair similar to the Chippewa 8-Inch Waterproof Insulated Steel Toe Logger Boot.

What to consider before buying combat boots

Comfort

One of the most important things to keep in mind when shopping for a pair is the amount of comfort they offer. You should first start by trying on your true size so that you can determine whether or not you need to size up or down. Depending on which brand you get, sizing can run big or small, so it’s always best to double-check your pair to ensure maximum comfort.

Pairs with that feature pointed or square toes can harm your feet and cause blisters to form if they rub against your toes constantly. Some styles may also be narrower than traditional boots due to current fashion trends, so you should avoid these styles if you have naturally wider feet.

Heel height

Heel height also plays a big role in whether or not you will experience any discomfort if you plan on being on your feet for long periods. Heels designed for walking will have little to no slant and will usually be roughly 1-inch in height. If you want to purchase a pair that goes well with an outfit but doesn’t contribute to foot fatigue, then go for ones for use during everyday activities.

Taller heels will be a bit higher and can range from 2-inches to 6-inches in height. Different combat boots will either have a platform to compensate for the heel height difference from the outer sole or feature a design where the heel appears chunky or tapered towards the bottom. True combat boots will start at 6-inches in height and are usually best suited for irregular terrains, long-distance hikes and running, while some have an 8-inch heel.

Sole quality

Most combat boots have unique insoles to help prevent sweating and allow air to flow to your feet. High-quality brands will feature premium insoles that provide arch support and breathability. The best insoles will also prevent slipping inside the shoe to avoid blisters or other injuries.

Material quality

Different brands will use different materials in their design, whether it be faux leather, leather upper or non-mesh fabric. If you want boots that last a long time, look for shoes made with premium cattle leather. Those made with synthetic leather and mesh material won’t last more than a few years at best.

How much you can expect to spend on combat boots

Most vintage combat boots will cost $100-$200 if you expect high quality and design. However, due to their increased popularity, several fashion brands create their own premium versions and styles that can cost anywhere from $50-$300.

Combat Boots FAQ

Q. How much room should you have in your boots?

A. Regardless if you are buying a used or new pair, make sure you have enough room to move your toes which should be at least ½ inches away from the toe box and the front of your foot when unlaced.

Q. Do combat boots have different care instructions?

A. Depending on which type of material your boots are, you will have to ensure you take care of the upper fabric according to the unique cleaning practices of different fabrics.

Q. Are combat boots heavy to wear?

A. Most people don’t find combat boots to be very heavy overall. However, the structure of the shoes can be an issue. The restrictiveness of unique materials used in different designs may limit the range of motion. Genuine leather boots will usually require a leather conditioner and polish.

The best combat boots for women

Best budget pair

Madden Girl Kurrt Women’s Combat

What you need to know: This option is available in several sizes and colors at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The design keeps a classic silhouette in mind and features a traction lug sole. The pair has a breathable jersey lining, TPR outsole, plain toe and zipper and lace-up closure.

What you should consider: The upper is unfortunately made of polyurethane leather, so quality and durability may be an issue in the long run.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Best traditional pair

Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot

What you need to know: This is a trusted brand and classic boot made of 100% leather.

What you’ll love: It features Dr. Martens proprietary AirWair insole for maximum support and comfort. The genuine leather is high quality and very durable against long-term wear and weather elements.

What you should consider: This option is known to be pretty stiff and have to be broken in properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best everyday pair

Madden Girl Skyler Zip-Front Knit Combat Boots

What you need to know: This option features a 2-inch heel, 1-inch platform and zipper closure.

What you’ll love: This pair’s mixed-media upper, lining and sole are all hand-made, so quality isn’t an issue. The added height and platform help prevent discomfort when wearing for long periods.

What you should consider: Sizes are reasonably wide and can be big on small feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Best hiking pair

Chippewa 8” Waterproof Insulated Steel Toe Logger Boot

What you need to know: The design is specifically intended for use in rain and snow.

What you’ll love: This imported pair is well constructed with 100% leather upper treated to be waterproof and a removable insole for heat retention.

What you should consider: Thanks to its multipurpose features, this pair starts at a high price point and can be hard to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best trendy pair

Sam Edelman Women’s Tamia Ankle Boot

What you need to know: This option features a fashion-forward upper design and lace style.

What you’ll love: It’s a great option if you want a unique-looking boot style than other classic silhouettes. It features a low-stacked heel for additional comfort and a lug sole for support in cold weather.

What you should consider: The outer material can be hard to maintain due to material quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best sleek pair

Sam Edelman Women’s Nina Combat Boot

What you need to know: The design features a simple lace-closure for a more simplified look.

What you’ll love: If you don’t enjoy how chunky-looking some combat boots can be, then this is a good alternative to check out. This pair has a 100% leather upper and 1.25-inch heel.

What you should consider: This option runs true to size but can be narrow for wide feet. The heel is also known to be loud and heavy when walking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best lined pair

Lucky Brand Women’s Ilianna Fashion Boots

What you need to know: This pair has a soft, warm faux-fur inner lining.

What you’ll love: This option is crafted with genuine leather, these boots feature a round toe and adjustable laces with a zipper closure.

What you should consider: These shoes can grow uncomfortable when on your feet for long periods despite their low heel height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best heeled pair

Sonoma Goods For Life Spotted Women’s High Heel Combat Boots

What you need to know: The 2.75-inch block heel and strong lug sole offer great stability.

What you’ll love: Its memory foam midsole is both cozy and comfortable enough to wear for a full day of work or when you’re out having fun. The upper also features four trendy patterns and colors.

What you should consider: Sizing can run a bit large.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Best neutral pair

Ruanyu Women’s Combat Chelsea Booties

What you need to know: This option is available in various neutral colors and a sleek pull-on design.

What you’ll love: This pair is a fresh take on the typical clunky style you usually see since it is a combination of the popular Chelsea bootie and traditional combat boot. Each shoe features an elastic gore for customized ankle support and easy removal.

What you should consider: The actual colors of the shoes can look different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

