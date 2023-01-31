Never use ankle weights in the pool that are filled with sand. Instead, choose ankle weights that are designed specifically for use in pools.

Which ankle weights are best?

If you’re looking to incorporate light strength training into your workout routine but dumbbells just aren’t for you, ankle weights may be the perfect alternative. They’re much lighter than most free weights, and they let you keep your hands free for other activities.

It’s important to find a material, weight and style of ankle weight that’s right for you and your workout routine. In general, though, the comfortable Yes4All Ankle Weights are ideal for home workouts.

What to know before you buy ankle weights

How they help you

Ankle weights work in a number of ways.

Increase intensity: Ankle weights let you easily incorporate an added boost of strength to even the simplest workouts.

Hands free: You can reap the benefits of weightlifting while keeping your hands completely free for balancing or even using free weights.

Improved balance: By adding ankle weights while you stretch or do yoga, you can improve your balance, range of motion and flexibility.

Target difficult areas: Ankle weights target many lower-body muscles that are otherwise difficult to work out.

Types of workouts

You can do a variety of workouts with a quality set of ankle weights.

Full-body workouts can be completed at home by using your weights on both your ankles and your wrists to perform lower- and upper-body exercises.

can be completed at home by using your weights on both your ankles and your wrists to perform lower- and upper-body exercises. Cardio workouts can be amplified by adding ankle weights. Whether you’re running, swimming or biking, ankle weights may produce better, faster results.

can be amplified by adding ankle weights. Whether you’re running, swimming or biking, ankle weights may produce better, faster results. Injury recovery workouts often incorporate ankle weights to slowly rebuild strength.

workouts often incorporate ankle weights to slowly rebuild strength. Yoga and other stretches also benefit from the addition of ankle weights. You’ll start to notice increased flexibility and muscle building when you incorporate them into your workout.

Sizes of ankle weights

You can find ankle weights in a range of sizes from one to 10 pounds. Choosing the right weight for your skill level and body type is arguably the most important decision you have to make when purchasing ankle weights. Be sure to find a pair that’s heavy enough to give you results, but not so heavy that you strain yourself. The average person should be comfortable with 1-to-5-pound weights.

What to look for in quality ankle weights

Material

Since you will probably be working up a sweat during your workouts, look for a water-resistant material for your ankle weights. You can commonly find weights made from materials like nylon or neoprene that are both comfortable and safe to get wet.

Color

While your ankle weights’ color doesn’t influence their effectiveness, you may still want to match them to the rest of your workout gear. For outdoor workouts, look for a reflective material that catches the light.

Comfort

To help guarantee you actually use them, be sure to find a pair of ankle weights that are comfortable to wear. Look for weights with a soft interior lining and padding that contours to the shape of your ankle.

Closure

Most ankle weights have adjustable Velcro closures and are designed to work like an adjustable belt. While both closures are effective, if you plan on doing vigorous workouts, belted styles are more likely to stay secure.

How much you can expect to spend on an ankle weight

Expect to spend anywhere from $10-$55 on a set of ankle weights. The heavier the weight, the more you’re likely to pay. In addition, midrange to high-end sets are more likely to have comfortable padding.

Ankle weights FAQ

Q. I’ve never tried ankle weights. What weight should I start with?

A. Generally speaking, it’s always best to start small and work your way up. However, if you’re already an active exerciser, you can probably handle 5 pounds or more.

Q. How can I clean my ankle weights?

A. It’s often best to use a damp cloth to wipe down your ankle weights. In most cases, fully submerging them in water will cause damage and should be avoided. For the best results, always consult the manufacturer’s guidelines.

What are the best ankle weights to buy?

Top ankle weights

Yes4All Ankle Weights

What you should know: This is a comfortable, sleek set of ankle weight cuffs, ideal for those with smaller slender ankles.

What you’ll love: Their padded cuffs provide comfort and can be used on the wrists as well. There’s an adjustable closure, and they’re available in 1 to 5 pounds. They’re perfect for light at-home training.

What you should consider: They don’t accommodate those with larger ankles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ankle weight for the money

CAP Barbell Adjustable Ankle Weights

What you should know: This is a comfortable pair of cuffs with a secure attachment, ideal for people with average ankle sizes.

What you’ll love: The Velcro closure is effective, and the material is comfortable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Each cuff weighs 5 pounds, but that can be reduced by removing individual weights.

What you should consider: They might be too small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights

What you should know: This quality pair of ankle and wrist weight cuffs can be used in a variety of workouts.

What you’ll love: They’re available in weights ranging from 1 pound to 7.5 pounds. Reducing the weight is easy, since you can remove individual weights.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complained that the material irritated their skin. Wearing long socks can prevent this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

