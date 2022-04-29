Which are the best 12 gifts for moms who love fitness?

Mother’s Day is only a week away, and many people are still looking for the perfect gift. If you’re shopping for moms who love fitness, you might find your search challenging, considering you have so many options.

Although many shoppers gravitate toward popular choices, such as athletic apparel, exercise equipment and wearable tech, they’re far from the only options. There is a wide variety of niche gifts, ranging from insulated water bottles to high-end sports equipment.

How to find the best fitness gifts for Mother’s Day

Finding the best fitness gifts for Mother’s Day calls for an organized approach, starting with the basics:

Choose a budget: Before embarking on your search for a Mother’s Day gift, establish a budget — and stick to it. Now that many retailers let you browse their sites based on price point, it’s even easier than you think.

Before embarking on your search for a Mother’s Day gift, establish a budget — and stick to it. Now that many retailers let you browse their sites based on price point, it’s even easier than you think. Check out wish lists: Many moms have online wish lists at their favorite retailers, including Amazon. It simplifies finding the right gift since they’ve essentially chosen it themselves. Or, if you know a mom who uses Pinterest, you can draw gift inspiration from any fitness-related boards.

Many moms have online wish lists at their favorite retailers, including Amazon. It simplifies finding the right gift since they’ve essentially chosen it themselves. Or, if you know a mom who uses Pinterest, you can draw gift inspiration from any fitness-related boards. Take note of favorite activities: When it comes to fitness, sports and active lifestyles, everyone has different preferences. If you know a mom who loves running, for example, she may appreciate shorts from her favorite brand or a massage gun for post-run recovery.

Popular fitness gift categories for moms

Athletic apparel and accessories

Athletic apparel and accessories are among the most Mother’s Day gifts because they fall into a special category: practical items that will be used often. The holiday is the perfect time to add new pieces to an active mom’s workout wardrobe that she wouldn’t normally splurge on herself.

Exercise equipment

Many people prefer working at home, which is what makes exercise equipment ideal gifts. To boot, equipment is available at various price points, which makes it simple to find a gift that fits your budget. Some of the bestselling high-end options include treadmills and rowing machines. If you’re on a budget, standout affordable choices include fitness dice, yoga mats and resistance bands.

Sports equipment

Premium sports equipment isn’t cheap, which is why it’s often appreciated as Mother’s Day gifts. Moms who love golf, for instance, may appreciate a new range finder or top-rated golf balls. Most sports also require specialized footwear. If you know your mom’s size and preferred style, a new pair of tennis shoes, soccer cleats or running sneakers might be a slam dunk.

Wearable technology

Some of the biggest names in fitness trackers and smartwatches have launched new models in recent months. Whether the recipient is upgrading or getting their first device, you’ll have many options to consider. You can find anything ranging from affordably priced Fitbits to high-end, feature-rich smartwatches.

Top 12 fitness gifts for moms

Bowflex C7 Bike

If a Peloton is out of reach, Bowflex’s C7 Bike is a worthy competitor. It has a 7-inch touch screen and compatibility with dozens of popular apps — including Peloton and Zwift.

Sold by Bowflex

Fitbit Charge 5

This newer Fitbit has a sleek redesign and has a few new features, including a daily Stress Management Score. It also comes with a free six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Stay hydrated in style with the bestselling Hydro Flask. It’s available in over 10 vibrant colors and keeps water ice-cold for several hours. The water bottle is ruggedly made with 18/8 stainless steel, and it’s suitable for everyday outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

If mom already has a Nintendo, this challenging game invites her on a fitness adventure. It includes a Pilates-inspired ring and dozens of high-energy games that will get her heart rate up in no time.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Undeniable Signature Duffel Bag

The chic Under Armour duffel, available in several colors and prints, has a spacious design with a dedicated pocket that separates footwear from clean clothes.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Prime

If you’re shopping for a massage gun, this midrange Theragun is a great choice. It comes with four attachments and connects to the Therabody app to run personalized programs and wellness routines.

Sold by Amazon and Therabody

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Made by Gaiam, a trusted yoga brand, this colorful mat is a quality investment that also happens to be made with nontoxic materials.

Sold by Amazon

KT Tape Original Cotton Elastic Kinesiology Tape

When applied correctly, kinesiology tape can help support muscles, ligaments, tendons and joints. This makes it a popular gift for moms who enjoy high-impact sports and workouts.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

NordicTrack EXP 14i Treadmill

The EXP 14i, suitable for fitness enthusiasts of all levels, offers dynamic workouts with -3 to 12% incline and speeds up to 12 miles per hour.

Sold by NordicTrack

Nike Women’s Dry Legend T-shirt

This lightweight polyester tee is a comfortable basic that can be worn for just about any workout, from Pilates classes to early morning runs.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Quest Nutrition Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder

If you know a mom with a sweet tooth, this top-rated protein powder has a rich, chocolate flavor that offers 22 grams of protein per serving.

Sold by Amazon

SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash For Running

Moms who love exercising with their four-legged companions will wear this waistband running leash. It has reflective stitches that boost visibility to drivers, pedestrians and fellow runners.

Sold by Amazon

