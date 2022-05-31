SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — FOX40 has confirmed through the Sacramento County Department of Public Health that a suspected third case of monkeypox has been detected in Sacramento.

According to public health, the third case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento that was detected on May 24.

The findings have been sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation, according to public health.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.