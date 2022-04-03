Puppia harness or Kurgo harness — which is better?

If you’re looking for a dog harness, you might feel torn by two popular brands: Puppia and Kurgo. Perhaps you’re wondering what the difference is between the two and if one is better than the other. Ultimately, Kurgo makes rugged harnesses best suited to big or strong dogs, while Puppia makes lightweight harnesses optimized for comfort and primarily designed for smaller dogs.

Kurgo dog harnesses

Kurgo specializes in rugged harnesses for dogs, including crash-tested harnesses for safe use in vehicles. Though they’re available in small sizes and large sizes, they can feel slightly bulky on little dogs.

If you’re looking for durability and don’t mind a harness that’s on the heavier side, Kurgo is an excellent option. Most Kurgo harnesses cost $20-$50 depending on size and type, and you get quality construction.

What you’ll love about Kurgo dog harnesses

Some Kurgo dog harnesses have been officially crash tested, making them safe to use to tether your dog in the car. Some even include a dog seat belt attachment.

Kurgo harnesses feature both front and back leash attachment D-rings. The front D-ring is located in the center of the chest and helps prevent dogs from pulling without any pain or discomfort.

The largest Kurgo harnesses fit dogs as large as 100-110 pounds, so only the very biggest of dogs will be too large for a Kurgo harness.

You can find lightweight options and models designed for running that are perfect for active dogs who don’t want to be weighed down.

What you should consider about Kurgo dog harnesses

Because they’re durable and most have metal parts rather than plastic, some Kurgo harnesses can feel quite heavy.

It can be tricky to find the perfect fit for greyhounds or some other breeds with very deep chests.

The smallest Kurgo harnesses are larger than the smallest Puppia harnesses, so they’re not ideal for toy breeds.

Top Kurgo dog harnesses

Kurgo Tru-Fit Enhanced Strength Dog Harness

An extremely rugged harness that’s crash-tested to ensure car safety for dogs up to 75 pounds. It’s a great choice for both in-car and on walks.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Kurgo Journey Air Harness

Thanks to the mesh material and plastic hardware, this harness is more lightweight than other Kurgo models, so it’s great for long hikes and for use on hot days.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Kurgo Go-Tech Running Harness

Designed with running and jogging in mind, this harness offers a full range of motion and lets dogs easily lunge forward into a full run.

Sold by Amazon

Puppia dog harnesses

While some harnesses can feel heavy or bulky, especially on small dogs, Puppia specializes in lightweight harnesses that won’t weigh dogs down. Many utilize polyester mesh, which is great for use on warm days.

For the most part, Puppia harnesses are best suited to small dogs, not just because of sizing but because their lightweight designs aren’t exceptionally durable and may struggle to stand up to wear and tear from big, strong dogs. Puppia dog harnesses are relatively affordable, with most costing $10-$25.

What you’ll love about Puppia dog harnesses

Most Puppia harnesses use lightweight, breathable mesh material or a plush fleece or faux fur lining, so they’re extremely comfortable for dogs to wear.

Puppia dog harnesses are simple to put on and fasten, which is great for inexperienced owners or nervous dogs.

You can buy Puppia dog harnesses in extra small sizes that are suitable for puppies and toy breeds.

Puppia harnesses are available in a range of cute colors and designs, including floral prints, polka dots and argyle.

What you should consider about Puppia dog harnesses

The biggest Puppia harnesses fit dogs around Labrador size, so bigger dogs often size out. Most Puppia models come up even smaller than this, so really, they’re best for small and medium dogs.

Some Puppia harnesses aren’t adjustable around the neck, making it tougher to get a good fit on dogs with a less conventional shape, such as barrel-chested breeds.

Puppia harnesses don’t have front clips or other solutions to help when dogs pull on the leash.

Top Puppia dog harnesses

Puppia Soft Dog Harness

This is a simple, over-the-head harness that’s soft and lightweight and available in larger sizes. However, it isn’t adjustable around the neck, which can cause some sizing issues.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Puppia Soft Ritefit Dog Harness

This is a similar style of harness to the option above, but this one has adjustable straps around the neck, making it a better fit for some dogs.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Puppia Soft Vest Harness

With a step-in vest design, this harness is ideal for small dogs and dogs who can wriggle out of other harness styles. Even its largest sizes aren’t huge, so check the size chart carefully before buying.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Should you get a Kurgo dog harness or a Puppia dog harness?

Although Kurgo makes some small harnesses and Puppia makes some large harnesses, Kurgo dog harnesses are generally best for medium and large dogs. On the other hand, Puppia dog harnesses are better suited to small to medium dogs. If your dog would comfortably fit either harness, determine your preferences. If you’d sacrifice durability for something lightweight and comfortable, the choice is Puppia. If you prefer something heavier and more rugged, choose Kurgo.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.