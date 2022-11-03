Some companies make Christmas sweaters for dogs and humans in the same design, so you can match with your canine companion.

Which dog Christmas sweaters are best?

If you’re a Christmas sweater family, why leave your dog out? You can find plenty of adorable dog Christmas sweaters to get your canine companion ready for that family photo on Christmas morning.

Although many canine Christmas sweaters are available, some aren’t of the best quality, so it’s good to know which are worth putting on your wishlist to Santa Paws and which are best to avoid. It’s important to focus on comfort and a good fit, rather than purely on the design.

How do I find the right size for my dog Christmas sweaters?

You can find dog Christmas sweaters in a range of sizes to suit most dogs. However, some brands focus on smaller sizes, so you shouldn’t always assume that a particular size will fit your dog. For instance, a large from some brands will fit a golden retriever or Doberman, while large brands that run small might fit a beagle or a French bulldog. As such, it’s best to measure your dog and consult the sizing chart before buying.

Are dog Christmas sweaters comfortable?

Most dog sweaters go on over the head, then you need to gently work each front leg through the leg holes, which some dogs aren’t hugely keen on. Once they’re on, however, a sweater that fits correctly should be comfortable to wear and won’t rub, pinch, dig in or feel restrictive. If your dog is already used to wearing coats or sweaters, they probably won’t even notice it once it’s on. However, you should take it slow with dogs that are new to coats and sweaters, as it might feel strange at first.

What are the best dog Christmas sweaters to buy?

Blueberry Pet Ugly Christmas Holiday Sweater

With a reindeer and snowflake design, this sweater is unabashedly Christmassy. The bright red hue, accented with white, is reminiscent of Father Christmas himself. You can choose from three styles of sweaters with the same print: a hoodie, a long-sleeved turtleneck, or a standard sleeveless sweater. Sweaters are made from fleece and sizes are given in back length, from 10 to 22 inches.

Fitwarm Dog Winter Sweater

This knit sweater is made from synthetic yarn, with a design featuring snowflakes, reindeer, and Christmas trees. It’s lined with fleece for extra warmth on chilly days. It’s available in sizes from x-small to xx-large, but it runs small, so even the largest size is only suitable for medium breeds.

Chilly Dog Fair Isle Sweater

Although not exclusively a Christmas sweater, this adorable fair isle print is certainly festive. It’s warm and comfortable for your dog to wear and comes in an extensive range of sizes from xx-small to 3x-large. It’s made from 100% wool that’s colored with plant dyes.

Mogoko Ugly Dog Christmas Sweater

Looking for an ugly Christmas sweater for your canine companion? This green sweater with an elf design certainly fits the bill. It’s made from acrylic yarn and is suitable for machine washing on a cold setting and line drying (though it’s worth noting that this type of yarn dries extremely quickly). It comes in four sizes, though they’re on the smaller side, so big dogs need not apply.

Blueberry Pet 3 Patterns Vintage Holiday Reindeer Dog Sweaters

Coming from a well-respected pet care brand, you can expect quality from these dog Christmas sweaters. You can choose between three similar but different designs. All of the designs are Nordic-inspired with reindeer and geometric patterns, though some also feature snowflakes and Christmas trees. Sizes range from back lengths of 8 to 22 inches, to fit most dogs, with a stretchy ribbed panel on the underside for improved fit and comfort. You can also buy sweaters of the same pattern in human sizes to match your dog.

Frisco Snowflake Dog & Cat Sweater

The simple snowflake design of this sweater is perfect if you want a nod to the winter holidays without going all-out garishly Christmassy. The main body of the sweater is light gray and it features a single large snowflake on the back. It’s comfortable and practical, with a ribbed belly panel and a leash hole on the back so it can be worn over a harness on cold days. Sizes range from x-small to 3x-large, so it fits most dogs.

Lanyar Dog Reindeer Christmas Sweater

This product is another knit dog sweater that’s a variation on the classic Nordic design, featuring stylized reindeer and snowflakes. It’s made from acrylic yarn, so it air dries quickly and easily after washing. It comes in sizes x-small to xx-large for back lengths between 8 and 23 inches.

Bobibi Christmas Dog Sweater

You can choose from a range of designs within this listing, featuring several variations of reindeer prints, snowmen, and a polar bear. These sweaters are knitted using acrylic yarn and have a cute turtleneck style. Sizes range from x-small to xx-large, though the sizing runs slightly small, so be sure to measure your dog and check the chart before buying.

Chilly Dog Red Nordic Wool Dog Sweater

This Nordic print dog sweater has festive vibes, although it isn’t explicitly a Christmas sweater. Some buyers will want something more Christmassy, while others like the fact they can get more use out of it as their dog can use it all winter. This is a well-made sweater that’s warm and comfortable. Sizes range from xx-small to 3x-large.

Blueberry Pet Soft & Comfy Merry Christmas Pullover Dog Sweatshirts

Made from a soft cotton jersey material, these light Christmas sweaters are perfect for the holiday season in mild temperatures. Choose from three designs, featuring either a reindeer, polar bear, or gingerbread person. Sizes run from a back length of 10 inches to a back length of 20 inches.

