Which pool alarms for kids are best?

Having a pool in the backyard is every child’s dream. However, backyard pools hide a sinister side. If children too young to swim find their way in without your supervision, tragedy can strike all too quickly.

That’s why an alarm in or around your pool should be a requirement if you have children. This way, even if they crawl out of bed in the dead of night, you’re still able to prevent the worst from happening.

What to know before you buy a pool alarm for kids

Pool alarm for kids types

There are three types of pool alarms for kids.

Personal immersion alarms use tags, typically worn around the wrist for children or attached to collars for pets, that trigger alarms when the wearer enters the pool. These are great for daytime poolside activities so you can feel safe if you look away from your children for a few minutes. Still, it isn’t feasible for your child to have their tag on 24/7.

alarms use tags, typically worn around the wrist for children or attached to collars for pets, that trigger alarms when the wearer enters the pool. These are great for daytime poolside activities so you can feel safe if you look away from your children for a few minutes. Still, it isn’t feasible for your child to have their tag on 24/7. Pool-mounted alarms attach to the edge of the pool or float near the edge and trigger an alarm if they detect something disturbing the water. Some monitor the top of the pool while others monitor underwater motion. They’re the most sensitive and are prone to false alarms until you can find the right sensitivity setting.

alarms attach to the edge of the pool or float near the edge and trigger an alarm if they detect something disturbing the water. Some monitor the top of the pool while others monitor underwater motion. They’re the most sensitive and are prone to false alarms until you can find the right sensitivity setting. Fence-mounted alarms monitor the gate to your pool, if you have one. These are typically meant to catch thieves. When used to monitor for adventurous children, these can give you the chance to catch them before they touch the water.

Pool type

There are two types of pools: in-ground and aboveground. Pool alarms are typically designed to work with one or the other. That doesn’t mean one designed for an aboveground pool can’t be used in an in-ground one, but it does mean you need to double-check that it’s usable that way before you buy it.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity is mainly a concern for pool-mounted alarms. One that’s too sensitive can trigger an alarm during light rain or if a ball rolls into the water, for example, making you less likely to respond in a real emergency. Better alarms include a way to adjust the sensitivity so you can limit false alarms as much as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a pool alarm for kids

They typically cost $30 to $300. Basic alarms usually don’t cost more than $100, with better alarms costing around $200. The best alarms can cost $300-plus.

What are the best pool alarms to buy for kids?

SPQ Brands NA425 Gate and Window Alarm

This fence-mounted alarm is water-resistant, making it perfect for use around splash-happy kids. It has a 120-decibel alarm that sounds with no delay if the gate is opened.

Sold by Amazon

Toeeson Door and Window Alarm

This six-pack of alarms is perfect for covering every zone of concern, from the gate or gates around your pool to your home’s windows and doors. The alarm is 120 decibels and a low-battery indicator ensures you’ll remember to change it on time.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Wave NA4212 Poolwatch System

This pool-mounted alarm can detect when anything heavier than 18 pounds breaks the surface of the water. Its receiver has a 100-foot wireless range so you can place it inside your home, minimizing the chance you don’t hear the alarm.

Sold by Amazon

Flyoukki Door and Window Alarm Sensor

This fence-mounted alarm is easy to turn off and on so you can access the pool when you’re there and protect it when you’re not. The alarm is 120 decibels, about as loud as construction equipment, and it comes in packs of one or three.

Sold by Amazon

Hendun Wireless Door Alarm Two-Pack

Another fence-mounted alarm, this one has a remote that can be used to arm and disarm as well as sound a panic alarm if you need to get your household’s attention in the worst emergencies.

Sold by Amazon

Poolguard PGRM-2 In-Ground Pool Alarm

This pool-mounted alarm isn’t mounted at all but placed on the lip of the pool, making it among the easiest to use. It sounds an alarm if it’s removed or tampered with and it uses a remote receiver with a 200-foot range.

Sold by Amazon

Pool Patrol PA-30 Pool Alarm

This pool-mounted alarm is perfect for those with large pools as multiple of these can be used to cover each corner or side. It has an adjustable sensitivity and a wireless receiver to put inside your home.

Sold by Amazon

Techko S187D Safe Pool Alarm

This fence-mounted alarm has an extra set of sensors so it can be applied to sliding glass and screen doors. It uses a six-tone and 110- to 120-decibel alarm, plus it’s water- and weather-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

Techko S189 Ultra-Slim Safe Pool Alarm

This is Techko’s updated version of the S187D with all of the same features but a new, slimmer and more modern design.

Sold by Amazon

Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System

This pool-mounted alarm comes with a wireless receiver so you can place your alarm where the noise will be easiest to hear. It uses a smartphone or tablet app to control its settings, including the alarm’s sensitivity and length.

Sold by Amazon

Pooleye Above-Ground Pool Immersion Alarm

This pool-mounted alarm uses an underwater sensor to reduce or eliminate false alarms triggered by rain, wind and falling leaves. The alarm is 85 decibels, or about as loud as a lawn mower.

Sold by Amazon

Poolguard PGRM-SB Above-Ground Pool Alarm

This pool-mounted alarm uses a buoy system that triggers an alarm if the buoy is disturbed. It automatically does a system check every time you put it back in the pool. It has a one-year warranty and a wireless receiver with a 200-foot range.

Sold by Amazon

