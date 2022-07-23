Make your patio, deck or porch as cozy as possible with classic wicker furniture

The right outdoor furniture can make your patio or balcony a more comfortable and attractive space to hang out. Wicker is made by weaving together pliable materials, such as rattan, bamboo or willow. Some wicker furniture pieces are made of resin, making them even more durable than traditional wicker pieces. Wicker furniture has a classic look that works with many decor styles, so it can help your yard become the perfect space for entertaining.

Wicker furniture benefits

It looks good

For some homeowners, the simple fact that wicker furniture has such a classic look makes it popular for outdoor spaces. The furniture gives off casual resort vibes but also has a polished appearance that works well with more sophisticated decor. Wicker’s versatility also means you can pair it with other materials like wood, metal or even plastic.

It’s durable

Wicker is one of the most durable materials you can choose for patio furniture. It holds up well to the elements, including rain, cold, heat, sun and even snow. The weaving process makes already strong materials like rattan, bamboo, reed or willow even more durable, too.

It doesn’t require much upkeep

No one wants outdoor furniture that requires serious maintenance. Most wicker furniture is naturally insect- and rot-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking down due to bug or moisture damage. Because it’s also weather-resistant, you usually don’t need to bring it into your garage or shed or even cover it during inclement weather.

If the furniture gets dirty, you can just wipe it down with a damp cloth. However, for stubborn dirt, a solution of 1 part water to 1 part bleach works well to clean it.

It’s easy to move

While wicker furniture is sturdy and durable, it’s also lightweight. That means even wicker sofas or love seats are easy to move. So whether you like to rearrange your outdoor living space regularly or just want to be able to put it away at the end of the season, you won’t have much trouble carting your wicker pieces around.

It’s safe for kids

Unlike wood and metal outdoor furniture, wicker furniture isn’t likely to become unbalanced. That means your kids can climb on it without the furniture toppling over and injuring them. If a wicker piece does fall, it’s also less likely to cause serious injury than wooden or metal furniture. It doesn’t have sharp edges, either.

How to choose wicker furniture

Measure your space

When you’re investing in new outdoor furniture, you want to be sure that the pieces will fit in your space. Use a tape measure to record the dimensions of the area where you plan to put your wicker furniture, so you know exactly what size pieces your porch, deck or patio can accommodate. If you have furniture you’re replacing, you can measure the old pieces to get an idea of the size that will work in your space.

Figure out what pieces you need

Before shopping for wicker furniture, consider what pieces your outdoor living space needs. Do you intend to use your patio, porch or deck primarily as a dining space? In that case, you’ll want a dining table and chairs. If you plan to use your outdoor space as a spot for reading or chatting with guests, a love seat, armchairs and coffee table are essential pieces. If you want to use your deck or patio as a space to relax, you may just want a pair of wicker lounge chairs or chaise lounges.

Decide if you want included cushions

Some wicker furniture has cushions already in place to ensure they’re as cozy and comfortable as possible. Other pieces feature just bare wicker, but you can add your own cushions or outdoor pillows to provide support. Of course, you’ll pay more for wicker furniture with cushions, but you won’t have the expense of buying separate cushions.

Choose a color

Wicker furniture is available in many natural colors, including tan, beige, gray and brown. You can also find some white and black wicker. Opt for a color that works with the other shades in your outdoor space to create a cohesive look.

If you choose wicker furniture with cushions, you’ll also have a choice of cushion color. Most come in solid colors, like red, blue or yellow, but you can also find some patterned options, such as stripes or floral prints.

Best premium wicker furniture

Sol 72 Outdoor Rochford All Weather Wicker/Rattan 11-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Seating up to 11, this large wicker furniture set is perfect if you entertain frequently. It includes a sectional sofa, two armchairs, two ottomans and a coffee table, so you have everything you need to enjoy cocktails or a conversation with friends. The cushions are fade- and water-resistant, too. Sold by Wayfair

Beacon Park Gray Wicker Patio Love seat with Cushions

This cozy two-seat sofa is an ideal piece for a small porch or patio. It can hold up to 600 pounds and is easily wiped clean with a damp cloth. The slipcover is removable and reversible for added versatility, too. Sold by Home Depot

Best Choice Products Five-piece Modular Wicker Conversation Set

With a modular design, this wicker furniture set lets you customize its setup to fit your patio or deck perfectly. It features padded, water-resistant cushions that have removable, machine-washable covers. The glass-top coffee table also provides the ideal spot to put drinks or snacks. Sold by Amazon

Hampton Bay Gableton Four-piece Steel Outdoor Patio Wicker Conversation Set

With a love seat and two chairs, this resin wicker furniture set can seat up to four. It includes durable cushions, and the wicker is rust- and weather-resistant, so you can leave it out even in the rain. The set also comes with a tempered glass-top coffee table. Sold by Home Depot

Patiorama Seven-piece Wicker Rattan Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set

This sturdy, durable wicker furniture has a powder-coated steel frame with woven PE ratan over it, so the set can last for years. It features a three-piece sofa, a large ottoman, two small ottomans and a coffee table. It also includes cushions with an anti-slip design to keep them in place on the sofa. Sold by Amazon

Sol 72 Outdoor Lazaro Wicker Four-person Seating Group

With a sleek, modern silhouette, this wicker furniture set provides a fresh take on traditional coastal decor. The sectional includes six pieces with foam-filled cushions for added comfort. They also have removable, machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. Sold by Wayfair

Art Leon Three-piece Patio Furniture Set

This contemporary wicker furniture set features high-density foam cushions for comfortable seating for up to three people. The PE rattan is also weather- and UV-resistant, so it won’t wear down in the rain or fade in the sun. Sold by Amazon

Alaterre Furniture Canaan Brown All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Large Corner Sectional Sofa

Designed to fit perfectly in the corner of a deck or patio, this wicker sectional provides plenty of seating when entertaining. It comes with super-plush back cushions covered with weather-resistant fabric. The slipcovers are removable for easy cleaning, too. Sold by Home Depot

Zipcode Design Willisville PE Wicker Two-person Seating Group

This compact wicker furniture set is perfect for sipping your morning coffee or catching up with a friend. The chairs have a comfortable bottom cushion, while the glass-top table has two tiers for extra storage. The furniture’s steel frame also offers improved durability. Sold by Wayfair

