10 electric snow blowers and snow throwers that will save you money on gas this year

With advances in cordless technology, electric power equipment is quieter, more efficient and friendlier for the environment. So electric snow blowers are a great option for homeowners and small businesses to clear snow without the need for gasoline, oil and regular maintenance that gas-powered blowers require.

Electric snow blowers range from large models designed to clear driveways to power shovels that quickly clear snow from walkways and patios.

In this article: Ego Power+ 21-Inch Cordless Snow Blower, Snow Joe 21-Inch Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower/Thrower and Greenworks Pro 20-Inch Snow Blower.

Electric blowers vs. gas-powered blowers

If you have a large area to clear and live in a region with frequent heavy snow, gas-powered engines can’t be surpassed for powerfully throwing even the deepest, wettest snow.

Electric snow blowers, though, offer quieter operation, with highly efficient brushless motors. They also don’t emit the fumes gas-powered blowers do, so they’re better for the environment and your overall health.

Electric blowers, especially corded ones, are lighter than their gas-powered counterparts. They’re easier to move around landscaping or carry to another part of your property.

Maintenance costs are much less with electric blowers, too. And they’re designed to start in subzero temperatures, which can be challenging for some gas blowers.

Cordless vs. corded

The initial decision about an electric snow blower starts with whether you want to plug it in or keep it cordless with battery power.

If you’re on a budget or have limited space to store the blower, a corded model may be better. They also have unlimited run time, but they require an extension cord that extends the length of your driveway or sidewalk.

Cordless snow blowers have improved over the years and offer surprising power, with some models having two-stage motors. They’re more expensive than corded blowers, though, and despite the technological advances, batteries eventually run out and need to be recharged.

Do cordless batteries last?

The convenience of cordless blowers is hard to deny, but there are two concerns about using batteries. Both are less serious than you may think.

Run time. Battery technology has improved significantly, and many cordless blowers have batteries with run times of 45 minutes or longer. Check the manufacturer’s specifications to see how long your blower’s battery should last.

Battery technology has improved significantly, and many cordless blowers have batteries with run times of 45 minutes or longer. Check the manufacturer’s specifications to see how long your blower’s battery should last. Recharging time. One hour is a typical recharging cycle, although some rapid chargers are available. Many charging stations are sold separately. Purchasing two batteries is an easy way to keep blowing snow when one battery runs out.

Best electric snow blowers and snow throwers

Ego Power+ 21-Inch Cordless Snow Blower

This stylish blower comes with a brushless motor and two 56-volt batteries. It can clear up to 8 inches of snow 35 feet away. It has a push button starter, LED headlights and variable speed transmission.

Sold by Amazon

Snow Joe 21-Inch Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower/Thrower

No gas or oil is needed for this powerful blower that moves 800 pounds of snow per minute. It can clear up to 12 inches of snow and has a rotating chute. A scraper blade at the base makes each pass extra clear.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Greenworks Pro 20-Inch Snow Blower

Clearing up to 10 inches of snow, this electric snow blower delivers 45 minutes of run time with an 80-volt lithium-ion battery. The brushless motor makes for quiet operation, and the chute rotates 180 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

Toro 12-Inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel

This power shovel is surprisingly powerful and lightweight. It throws snow 25 feet, and it’s easy to start and store. It can run 45 minutes on a single charge and the battery recharges in only an hour.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi 18-Inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower

This blower clears up to 10 inches of snow and throws it 25 feet. The push-button start and directional chute make it simple to operate. It has an impressive five-year warranty and a three-year warranty on the batteries.

Sold by Home Depot

Earthwise 22-Inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower

Moving 600 pounds of snow per minute, this electric blower can clear 12 inches of snow and throw it 30 feet. It has an ergonomic handle to lessen pressure on your back, and it comes with a safety button.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SuperHandy Snow Thrower/Power Shovel

Designed for residential use, this clears up to 5 inches of snow and moves 300 pounds of snow per minute. It has a push-button starter, adjustable handle, and a curved dual auger blade that works on most hard surfaces.

Sold by Amazon

Worx Power Share 20-Inch Cordless Snow Blower

Lighter than traditional gas blowers, this has impressive power to clear 10 inches of snow. The brushless motor is high-efficiency and quiet. It comes with a collapsible handle for easy storage and LED highlights for nighttime operation.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel

Weighing only 9.26 pounds, this lightweight power shovel runs for 25 minutes and can clear a path of 12 inches. It throws snow 20 feet with a directional chute and has an adjustable handle.

Sold by Amazon

Wen Blaster 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower

Clearing up to 8 inches of snow, this thrower moves 490 pounds of snow per minute, throwing it 20 feet with a powerful 13.5-amp motor. It has 6-inch wheels for easy maneuverability.

Sold by Amazon

