Are Samsung or GE microwaves best?

One of the most important appliances to have in a modern kitchen is a microwave. With fast cooking times, incredible versatility and relatively small space consumption, a microwave makes a major difference in anyone’s home. Two of the most popular companies that sell microwaves are Samsung and GE. Both companies sell a wide variety of different options and serve as great choices for your home. However, choosing between the two is a difficult decision.

Samsung microwaves offer top-of-the-line quality and design while GE offers a larger selection and more affordable choices.

What to know before you buy a Samsung microwave

Samsung microwaves are some of the highest rated options from experts and consumers alike. The sleek designs work well in any kitchen and the large number of cooking options allows you to make food to your exact specifications.

Samsung microwave pros

Samsung’s largest strength when it comes to microwaves is their performance. Many of the newest models from the company come with a triple distribution system that improves overall heat distribution and helps food cook more evenly. This technology prevents cold spots and reduces the cook time for most items. Furthermore, many Samsung models come with up to 37 preset cooking options which allow you to tailor your cooking to your food type.

Another major advantage for Samsung microwaves is the ceramic enamel interior. This material reduces the ability for food to stick or stain the inside of the microwave, making it easier for you to clean it off.

Many of the newest Samsung products also come with an eco mode. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off display features. This can save you up to 40% in power over the course of the microwave’s lifespan and end up saving you money.

Samsung microwave cons

The biggest downside for Samsung is its lack of versatility and price. While the company does offer more affordable options, GE has several choices at lower prices than Samsung’s cheapest model. If you are shopping on a budget, this may make Samsung a less accessible choice than GE or other competitors.

Additionally, the company offers a smaller selection of options than GE. While there are still several to choose from, Samsung has a more streamlined number of products that do not cover every base. This is especially true for over-the-range microwaves, where Samsung only sells a few models.

Samsung also lacks the same kind of power than many comparable microwaves have. With most models maxing out at 1000 watts, the company does not offer the same level of cooking power that many other brands have. However, this figure remains consistent across the Samsung product line, meaning that many of the lower price microwaves will be more powerful than similarly priced models from GE.

Many users have also made complaints about the durability of some Samsung microwaves. While all products have a limited warranty, some users have reported issues with the product’s performance within just a few years of purchasing.

Best Samsung microwaves

One of the best Samsung microwaves on the market is the Samsung MS14K6000AG/AA MS14K6000 speed-cooking microwave oven. This microwave comes in a sleek black or stainless steel and offers a sensor cooking option that will automatically adjust its cooking temperature based on the weight of the food.

A slightly more affordable option from the company is the Samsung Electronics MG11H2020CT Countertop Grill Microwave. This product has a grilling element that more evenly distributes heat and offers a more well-rounded cooking experience for meat.

What to know before you buy a GE microwave

Where Samsung focuses on a smaller line, GE has a large number of products at a wide range of prices. The company also focuses more heavily on general appliances as opposed to Samsung which has a wider focus on all electronics.

GE microwave pros

The best part about buying a GE microwave is the versatility. The company has a number of microwaves that can fit your needs perfectly. This is especially true when it comes to price where GE sells multiple products at $100 or less. If you are shopping on a budget, you will be able to easily afford a GE option without breaking the bank.

Additionally, GE products come in several different designs with the company selling microwaves in white, black, stainless steel and hybrid colors. This allows you to better fit the product to the design scheme of your current kitchen.

Most microwaves from the company also have multiple cooking options built to cook food items such as vegetables, popcorn, potatoes and full dinner plates. The microwaves also have an automatic defrosting feature that will adjust power levels properly for the food inside.

GE microwave cons

The largest major downside to GE microwaves is the average power level. Unlike Samsung, which stays consistent across nearly all models, GE has a number of products that only have 700 watts. This will increase the cook time for these microwaves and make them less effective and cooking food items that require higher power levels.

Another major con for GE is the lack of cooking options and customizable choices. The microwaves generally offer the most basic cooking features and have no real integration of higher level technology. This means that most GE models have no sensors or special cooking options based on the weight or size of the food.

Best GE microwaves

One of the best microwaves from GE is the GE JES1097SMSS Countertop Microwave Oven. This has the most integrated technology of any GE model with a scan-to-cook feature that allows you to scan a food item on your phone and the microwave will automatically know how long to cook the item.

An affordable choice from the company is the GE Countertop Microwave Oven. This product comes in multiple colors and costs far less than even the cheapest option from Samsung.

Should you get a Samsung or GE microwave?

If you are looking for an affordable, basic microwave, GE has several options that offer all of the necessary functions at a much lower price than Samsung.

However, with its combination of technology and power, Samsung is the superior choice. The company supports a line of 1000 watt microwaves that come with more integrated technology that drastically improves the overall cooking experience.

