Eufy RoboVac review

If you despise dragging out your cumbersome vacuum, maneuvering it around the house and switching the cord from one outlet to the next as you move from room to room, you’ve probably considered upgrading to a robot vacuum.

With many advantages, including coming home to a clean house without having to lift a finger, switching to a robot vacuum is almost a no-brainer. However, between reaching tight corners and navigating around furniture, not all robot vacuums can adequately clean as thoroughly as a trusted upright vacuum.

The RoboVac X8 is a twin-turbine-powered robotic vacuum, allowing this model to pick up 57.6% more dust and pet hair than single-turbine options. Eufy claims the RoboVac X8 cleans more on the first pass and can avoid obstacles in real time. Plus, it has a running time of up to 180 minutes to clean more and charge less. To see if the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 lives up to its claims, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

Our tester used the RoboVac X8 for two weeks on hardwood floors, tile and medium-pile carpet, carefully taking note of all aspects from setup to noise level to suction power. This tester also has a cat that sheds a moderate amount.

What is the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8?

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac V8 is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner designed to use on all floor types, including hardwood, tile, carpet and laminate flooring. It’s controlled entirely by phone using the EufyHome app.

What separates this model from other robot vacuums is the twin-turbine technology, giving the RoboVac X8 double the suction power. Each turbine generates 2,000 Pa suction power, resulting in a stronger and faster airflow that picks up more dust and debris from all tough-to-reach corners. With 80% more airflow thanks to the twin turbines, Eufy calls the RoboVac X8 a pet hair magnet, attracting 57.6% more pet hair and reducing pet hair entanglement on the brushes.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 price and where to buy

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 retails for $599.99. It’s available at Amazon.

How to use Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

Our first thought after unboxing the RoboVac X8 was that everything looked and felt high-quality. All the attachments were clearly labeled, including the two side brushes, cleaning tool and an extra filter. The vacuum also came with a charging base, AC power adapter and manual.

The instructions were clear and helpful, guiding us through setting up the wall charger, downloading the app and prepping the area for cleaning. The manual also goes into further detail about the individual settings, parts and maintenance steps. Aside from charging the unit, the vacuum is ready to go straight out of the box and can start cleaning before connecting to the app.

Setting up the RoboVac X8 using the app is incredibly easy and takes less than one minute. After downloading the EufyHome app and connecting to the vacuum with Bluetooth, the app will guide you through the steps. This robot vacuum uses its iPath Laser Navigation to scan your house and accurately build a virtual map in minutes. Plus, if you miss a few toys while picking up, the RoboVac can avoid obstacles in real time.

Everything is managed with the app thanks to the Eufy’s AI Map 2.0 Technology, including multi-floor mapping, picking no-go zones, scheduling your next cleaning, following the real-time map and targeted spot cleaning. It will let you know if the battery is low or if a brush gets stuck. You can also use the vacuum hands-free by asking Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning.

The brand claims this robotic vacuum can continuously run on one charge for about 180 minutes, which we found to be true. It took about four hours to charge the unit completely.

Another convenient feature is the BoostIQ technology, which automatically adjusts the suction power when transitioning from hard floor to carpet. The RoboVac X8 has a powerful suction that compacts the dust as it collects, called the UltraPack Dust Compression. This feature allows users to empty the dust box less often, which is a straightforward process requiring no tools.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 benefits

Overall, we were impressed by the RoboVac X8’s performance on hardwood, tile and carpet and thought it cleaned deeper than previous robot vacuums we’ve used. It worked especially well on short pet hair, dust and small cat-litter-sized debris on all floor types, which is often a problem for robot vacuums.

The mapping and navigation technologies are highly advanced, and the X8 easily maneuvered around tables, chairs and tight angles. It seemed to hit every area of the house, leaving no corner untouched. Additionally, we thought it processed real-time obstacles quickly, cutting down on overall runtime. As far as cleaning ability, we believe the RoboVac is on par with most full-size upright vacuums.

While it doesn’t affect performance, we thought the X8 was aesthetically pleasing and felt like a premium product.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 drawbacks

One of the most significant drawbacks of the RoboVac X8 is the noise, most likely due to the twin turbines and increased suction power. At four hours, the recharge time is longer, but it also offers a longer than average runtime.

While the X8 does an excellent job picking up pet hair, longer strands can get caught in the brushes. However, the box does include a helpful tool for unclogging hair. We wish there was an indicator for a full dust box. We’ve also seen other reports of error messages appearing upon first use and some units needing replacement.

Should you get the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8?

Based on our experience, we believe the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 delivers on all its promises. The cleaning and suction power is a noticeable improvement on entry-level robot vacuums. Plus, the intuitive setup and mapping features are convenient and straightforward to use. We recommend the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 to anyone who desires more suction from their robot vacuum, especially those with pets.

Consider other products

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop

Those looking for a robot vacuum that can also mop will appreciate this model that allows you to set the water flow depending on floor type. It also has precision mapping and can hold up to four levels of maps.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum can pick up stubborn dirt and messes from almost any spot with an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes and power-lifting suction. Additionally, smart mapping and navigation learn your home so that it can clean smarter.

Sold by Amazon

Neato D8 Robot Vacuum

While this model has a runtime of up to 100 minutes, it recharges automatically and resumes the job. The unique D-shape is ideal for reaching corners and along walls.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

This robot vacuum comes with a clean base automatic dirt disposal that captures 99% of particles and holds it for up to 60 days without emptying. The rubber brushes avoid getting tangled with pet hair, making this option excellent for pet owners.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.