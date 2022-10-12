Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming.

If you’re having trouble weeding through all that the Prime Early Access Sale has to offer, we’ve found some excellent products that might have gotten lost in the sales hype. In particular, Amazon is offering big savings on their top models of Echo Show, Cuisinart toaster ovens and Razer gaming laptop.

Whether you’re shopping for the most popular, trending items, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen goods, lawn and garden supplies, sports and fitness equipment or health and beauty products, check out these Prime Early Access Sale hidden gems you definitely don’t want to miss.

BestReviews will be updating these hidden gems several times on this last day of the Prime Early Access Sale. Check back here as we add more picks from our testers and experts.

Updated: October 12, 3 a.m. PT

Trending

Echo Show: 46% off

One of Amazon’s most popular models, this smart display lets you make video calls, stream videos, search for news and weather and use the Alexa assistant to control your other smart home devices. You can also stream your favorite music and podcasts on it.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release): 30% off

Know that your home is fully secure with this premium security camera that provides clear images of your house. Its connected app also sends alerts to your smartphone or other mobile device to let you know when there’s activity, so you’re always aware of what’s happening.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30: 12% off

If you hate vacuuming, this robot vacuum can clean your floors with no effort required from you. It learns to navigate furniture and other obstacles in your home and can even clean beneath some furniture. The connected app makes it easy to control, too.

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8: 40% off

Designed to tackle pesky animal hair, this robot vacuum is fitted with twin turbines, each of which provides 2000 Pa of suction power. The extra power collects up to 57.6% more pet hair than robots with a single turbine. The Eufy uses AI technology and iPath Laser Navigation to generate multi-floor maps and clean floors efficiently.

Tech and electronics

Canon IVY CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer: 30% off

This instant photo printer makes it easy to create copies of your favorite pictures from your smartphone or another device in minutes. It prints standard-size photos and is small enough to take on the go.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: $500 off

Enjoy your favorite video games to the fullest with this premium gaming laptop. It provides top-notch visuals and high-quality audio that lets you truly immerse yourself in the world of the game.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: 9% off

This gaming laptop packs a punch with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor for a lightning fast response and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for unparalleled graphics. The 15.6-inch widescreen LED-backlit IPS display boasts a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution combined with a 144Hz refresh rate, making gaming an incomparable experience.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: 7% off

This affordable gaming laptop offers good performance using the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, providing real-time raytracing. The excellent performance and color clarity is enhanced with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage, while images are displayed on the 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS screen.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15 Laptop: 5% off

For the budget-minded gamer, this laptop offers excellent performance for the price. The AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processor with 6 ultra-responsive cores powers your favorite games while the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU drives the graphics to the 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: 5% off

Housed in a tower case, this affordable desktop gaming computer is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400F 6-Core Processor running up to 4.4GHz. The graphics are produced by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 Video Memory. The system is fitted with 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory with expansion to 64GB, and a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD provides storage.

Best Office PC Gaming Chair: 6% off

The leather executive swivel and rolling computer chair with lumbar support is ideal for the office or passing time on the latest video game. The ergonomic design adjusts easily for height and the locking mechanism maintains the back upright for long-lasting comfort.

SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Desktop Gaming Computer: 25% off

An AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz in Turbo mode) CPU Processor provides plenty of power for gaming. A GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 Graphics Card supplies graphics to a monitor (not included) and storage is provided by a 1TB SSD. Heat Spreaders mounted on the 16GB DDR4 3200MHz gaming memory keep the system cool during intense gaming.

Gryphon Tower Super-Fast Mesh WiFi Router: 48% off

This highly rated mesh Wi-Fi system is easy to set up and provides strong Wi-Fi coverage for your home. You can also add additional nodes to the system if you need extra coverage.

Sonos One SL Bluetooth Speaker Set: $37 off

Stream your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks and other audio with this compact, stylish Bluetooth speaker. It offers high-end audio quality and allows for easy connection to any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: 29% off

These top-selling headphones make it easy to enjoy your favorite music or watch movies and TV shows without disturbing the rest of the house. They fit comfortably and deliver high-quality sound that can’t be beat.

Home and kitchen

Hamilton Beach 68330N Ice Cream Maker: $24% off

Enjoy delicious, homemade ice cream with this top-rated ice cream maker. It is simple to use and lets you whip up any flavor you can think of with minimal effort. It doesn’t require much counter space either.

Homichef 10-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $40 off

If it’s time for new cookware in your kitchen, this pots and pans set is available at a discount you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. The set is made of high-quality, high-performing materials that ensure delicious results every time.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop: 43% off

This popular steam mop can keep the hard flooring in your home free of dirt, bacteria and germs. It heats up quickly and offers multiple steam settings for customized cleaning.

Shark Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop: 15% off

Designed for floors, this 1200-watt steam-cleaning mop uses the Shark’s Three-Setting Intelligent Steam Control to make any hard surface look like new. The system uses touch-free steam blaster technology including the Genius mop head with direct steam channeling, double sided dirt grip washable pads and a Fill Flask.

Mueller Juicer Ultra Power: 22% off

With this juicer, you can easily work more fruits and veggies into your diet in a tasty juice. It has a well-sized feed chute that makes it simple to add produce and an easy-to-clean pulp container that keeps your juice free of the debris you don’t want.

Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection AirFryer Toaster Oven: 29% off

This versatile toaster oven can toast, bake, air fry and more. It offers a wide temperature range and comes with a rack and tray that easily slide in and out. The user-friendly controls make operation a breeze too.

De’Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine: 17% off

Enjoy a hot espresso drink every morning with this premium espresso maker. It heats the water to an ideal temperature to extract the best flavor from the espresso and is even easy to clean.

Airdoctor AD3000 4-in-1 Air Purifier: 37% off

This air purifier can help keep your home’s air clean of dust, dander, pollen and more. It doesn’t make much noise when in use and can help reduce unpleasant odors, too.

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster: 25% off

This toaster can make perfectly toasted bread and bagels with the push of a button. It won’t take up much space on your counter and is extremely easy to clean when breakfast is over.

Westinghouse Heated Blanket: 30% off

Stay warm all winter with this toasty electric blanket. It offers several features to allow for safe operation and lets you turn down the thermostat at night to save on heating costs.

Sports and fitness equipment

Callaway Izzo Golf Rangefinder: 33% off

Improve your golf game by measuring distances more accurately with this premium rangefinder. It has a compact design that easily fits in your golf bag and a high-quality lens that makes it easy to locate your target.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat: 18% off

This cushioned yoga mat can make your yoga practice much more comfortable. It is made of a durable, high-quality material and has a textured surface to help you maintain your positions with ease.

Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Resistance Bands: 30% off

These resistance bands offer a compact, portable way to keep up with your strength and flexibility training. They are durable enough for daily workouts and can be customized for any fitness level.

Fitbit Charge 5: 13% off

This feature-packed fitness tracker makes it easy to stay on top of your health and fitness goals. It tracks key data like steps and calories burned and fits comfortably, so you won’t mind wearing it during workouts.

Theragun Pro: 18% off

Tackle aches and sore muscles with this ergonomically designed massage gun. With the Theragun Pro you can customize the speed and head attachment to the muscle group you’re massaging.

Staff picks

Tech and electronics

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: 17% off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

We need a new TV for the family room and have always loved the quality that comes with Sony. With it being football season, it’s the perfect time to buy â€” especially if I can save a couple hundred bucks in the process.

Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

We live in an old house that doesn’t have a doorbell already. Buying this discounted 2020 model will help us save money while also providing us with peace of mind â€” and it has stood up really well in our BestReviews testing lab over the years.

Ring Floodlight Cam: $60 off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

This is going to go great in our backyard. Ring makes it super easy to manage your whole system of cameras by putting them all in one app, and we need some light in our dark yard anyways, so it’s a win-win. I like to use these as de facto trail cameras because I want to see what kinds of coyotes, possums and raccoons are passing through in the night.

2021 Apple TV 4K: 35% off â€” Emilie DeFazio, Content Production Manager

I’m buying this Apple TV setup, which is rarely on sale, as a holiday gift for my family. Part two of the gift is setting it up for them on Christmas Day.

Echo Show 5: 59% off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

It was beyond time for us to upgrade our Echo. I use it primarily for cooking, so I wanted the functionality of a screen to avoid always having to ask the device how much time is left for cooking. Also excited to use it for displaying recipes, so I won’t have to fiddle with my phone. I went with a slightly older model because the camera feature isn’t as important to me, and I’d prefer to save some money.

Beauty and apparel

Beetles Gel Polish Set: 30% off â€” Ariana Sheehan, Engagement Editor

My world has been opened this year to at-home gel-x manicures, and the Beetles line is great for nail-biting beginners like me. I’ll be buying their gel polish today.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Riot Lip Gloss In Tropiglama: 55% off â€” Sian Babish, Content Manager

I’ve always wanted to try Lady Gaga’s lip products, and this shade is perfect for fall. It’s a long-wearing formula, which means you can sip on pumpkin spice lattes without worrying whether it will smear. I give it bonus points for the high-shine factor.

Colorfulkoala Leggings: 30% off â€” Ariana Sheehan, Engagement Editor

I live in Colorfulkoala leggings (a great dupe for Lululemon, even claim to be “buttery soft” â€” which they are!). Will be snagging them for 30% off today.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker: $25 off â€” Sian Babish, Content Manager

The FuelCore will be my second New Balance pair. It’s one of a few lightweight styles that promises to hold up to heavy use, which is mostly due to its durable mesh construction. It’s my new go-to gym shoe!

Kenra Smoothing Blowout Lotion: 34% off â€” Sian Babish, Content Manager

I love this salon brand and had no idea it was sold on Amazon. This leave-in conditioner is the perfect heat protectant that keeps flyaways at bay â€” not to mention it makes hair soft without going greasy. A little goes a long way, and it’s worth every penny!

Toys

Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick and Play Piano Gym: 27% off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

Our daughter is at an age where she can delight herself by kicking and hearing crinkling. We wanted to step it up and continue to beef up her musical chops with this highly rated toy from Fisher Price. Saving 27% made the decision much easier.

Baby Einstein Octoplush Musical Octopus Toy: 21% off â€” Jacob Palmer, Senior Director of Content Operations

A hit for those looking for the perfect baby shower gift, this soft stuffed animal is a favorite among BestReviews staffers. Each one of its eight arms can be pressed to play a different song, and you can (thankfully) control the volume.

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty: 36% off â€” Ariana Sheehan, Engagement Editor

My 6-year-old has been asking for a Tamagotchi (throwback!) for months, so we will be buying this discounted one for Christmas.

American Girl WellieWishers: 31% off â€” Angela Garretson, Community Editor

My daughter and her friends love these adorable dolls, and I rarely see them on sale. Buy two or more (all five dolls in the collection are currently marked down) so the dolls can â€œplayâ€ together.

Easy Playhouse Haunted Castle: 41% off â€” Ariana Sheehan, Engagement Editor

There is no better way to get my children to leave me alone for hours and stay busy in a constructive way like this huge cardboard fort that can be colored.

For the home and more

Levoit Humidifier: 10% off â€” Meredith Gallo, Testing and Research Editor

I tested this for BestReviews last spring, and it’s great! You can pick between warm and cool mist. I’ve found that you can refill the 6-liter tank in a standard sink â€” makes it a little easier to refill every day or so.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven: $52 off â€” Angela Garretson, Community Editor

I’ve owned my Le Creuset Dutch oven for 20 years, and it’s still going strong. It cooks all my recipes to perfection.

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow: 34% off â€” Jennifer Manfrin, Writer

This pillow is super comfortable and works for all sleep positions. It’s a great buy at 34% off.

Goreit Rechargeable Flashlight: 36% off â€” Jennifer Manfrin, Writer

I love rechargeable flashlights, and this one runs for 12 hours on a single charge. Not having to replace batteries frequently is wonderful!

Panther Armor Couch Protector for Cats: 38% off â€” Jennifer Manfrin, Writer

I love these furniture protectors that do a good job protecting my sofa and chairs from my kitties that think everything is a scratching post. They can be used on doors and wall trim, too.

Niteangel Aspen Shavings Hamster Bedding: 25% off â€” Angela Garretson, Community Editor

My kid has the most pampered hamster on the planet thanks to the high-quality products the Niteangel brand offers. Unlike other aspen shavings we have tried, these are incredibly soft, dust-free and perfect for burrowing.

Fangor Tablet Holder for Car: 45% off â€” Ariana Sheehan, Engagement Editor

Tablets in the car are absolutely necessary for my family when we go on long drives, and these tablet car holders will help save my arms from straining to hold the tablets for the kids.

