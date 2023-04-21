Which gadgets are best for handling pest problems quietly?

No matter how clean you keep your home, you’ll likely have a pest problem at some point. Many pest solutions kill the invading animals, which some may find inhumane or messy. Many of those that claim to deter pests produce distracting noises. Luckily, various deterrents keep pests at bay without noise, poison or a mess. Before deciding which pest solution is right for you, it’s important to know more about the pests you hope to remove.

Common pests

Flies: Flies are a common pest that seems nearly impossible to avoid. These insects pick up bacteria and carry it throughout your home, landing on your food and dishes. You can reduce the number of flies in your home by keeping it clean, but you may need an insect trap if that doesn't help.

Mice: Mice tend to eat food crumbs left around your home and may tear up paper and trash to build nests. Their urine and feces can contain bacteria and viruses, so it's important to rid your home of them.

Moles: Moles like dark environments and hunt for worms and grubs underground. As these small mammals hunt, they tear up your yard. Many use traps to capture and kill moles, but some ultrasonic deterrent devices are just as effective.

Devices that handle pest problems

Fly traps: These devices usually lure flying insects with a light source and contain sticky paper to trap and kill them.

These devices usually lure flying insects with a light source and contain sticky paper to trap and kill them. Ultrasonic deterrents: These use ultrasonic sounds that humans can’t hear to keep pests from invading your home or yard.

These use ultrasonic sounds that humans can’t hear to keep pests from invading your home or yard. Light-based deterrents : Some animals fear certain colors or strobing lights; these devices generally scare nighttime animals with flashing lights.

: Some animals fear certain colors or strobing lights; these devices generally scare nighttime animals with flashing lights. Scent-based deterrents: Many rodents avoid the smell of mint. These deterrents contain concentrated mint to keep rodents from entering your home.

Best pest-repelling gadgets

DynaTrap Indoor Fly and Insect Trap

This has a built-in UV light that attracts house flies, mosquitoes and other pests. It traps the pests before killing them, meaning you won’t have to see them. It has a stylish design that blends well with home decor.

MovePest Ultrasonic Pest Repellers

This set comes with six pest-repelling devices. You won’t have to use chemicals to keep your home pest-free. Each device protects around 1,600 square feet. Most people can’t hear them at all; those that can usually stop hearing them within a few days.

Ellassay Solar-Powered Sonic Mole Deterrent Spikes

These solar-powered spikes can run up to four days on a four-hour charge. They deter moles, gophers and snakes. They don’t use poison, so you don’t have to worry about the safety of your pets or children. You get four spikes in a set.

Bell and Howell Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

These ultrasonic devices produce a tone that most humans can’t hear. You get three devices in a set, each with a built-in night light. They deter ants, mice, roaches and spiders.

Victor Natural Rodent Repeller Packs

This affordable solution has small packets with mint-infused granules that deter rodents. It comes with five packs, each of which lasts around 30 days. These packets repel rodents rather than kill them, offering a humane way to keep your home pest-free.

Aspectek Solar Predator Eye Animal Deterrent

These mountable deterrents repel nighttime animals, such as coyotes, deer and skunks. They are solar-powered and work by shining a red light to intimidate animals. Their design resembles a security camera, so they may also deter burglars.

Mighty Mint Peppermint Rodent Repellent

This concentrated formula makes up to 1 gallon of repellent. It has a mint scent that humans love, and rodents hate. Add it to a spray bottle and spray the mixture around your home.

