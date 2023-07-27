Grab these affordable must-haves for a dorm that’s cozy and functional

As the beginning of a new year on campus quickly approaches, now is the time to shop for the items you’ll need for your dorm. Everything from laptops for completing coursework to small appliances for making quick meals and snacks will make your campus place feel like home. Not only will shopping early help ensure that you get what you need, but it’s also a great strategy for finding some deep discounts.

Top categories to shop for dorm essentials

College is a whole new world for many students, even if they are returning for their sophomore, junior or senior years. Adjusting to dorm life is part of the journey, but it can be challenging to set a dorm room up so that it’s functional and feels like a home away from home. The right products will turn any dorm into an inviting campus dwelling.

Tech

A well-stocked dorm will have a variety of tech devices that will be necessary for completing assignments as well as indulging in entertainment during downtime. A laptop and printer for completing assignments and headphones or earbuds for listening to coursework or music are some devices to consider for your move to campus.

Furniture

There isn’t a lot of space in most dorms. However, a few pieces of furniture such as a desk, dresser, chair and shelves are required for comfort and functionality in this tight living space. When choosing these items, it’s important to look for those that have compact designs to fit a dorm room.

Kitchen items

Most college students don’t need many kitchen items in their dorm. Just a few small appliances and gadgets will come in handy for grabbing quick snacks and meals. Mini refrigerators, compact microwaves and coffee makers are some key products that are ideal for college dorm cooking. However, it’s a good idea to make sure various electrical appliances are permitted before you invest in them for your dorm.

Storage and organization

When it comes to dorm living, keeping items in their place and well organized is a must, as small spaces can get cluttered quickly. When you invest in small-space essentials such as clothes hampers and desk organizers, this won’t become an issue. What’s more, a shower caddy will come in handy for toting your bath items to and from a shared shower.

Bedding and other home accessories

Bedding and the right home accessories will make your dorm room feel cozy. Twin sheet and comforter sets, curtains, rugs and blankets are must-haves that turn a dorm into a home away from home.

Best dorm deals

Tech

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop

With a powerful M2 chip, vivid Retina display, ample storage and 20 hours of battery life, the MacBook Pro is a great choice for any student. An impressive HD camera and a mic with superior sound makes it easy to FaceTime with family and friends while you are away at school.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A Series

Google Pixel Buds impressed us in our testing with their comfortable fit, simple controls and notable sound. Despite these features, they are available at a fraction of the cost of earbuds by other high-end brands. When they are available at a discounted price, the deal is too good to miss.

Sold by Amazon

Canon Pixma G3260 All-in-One Printer

You can print, scan and copy with this versatile printer, which also has a fairly compact design that is suitable for dorm work spaces. The generous refillable ink tank makes it a good choice for college students with limited funds. It comes with extra ink which adds to the value.

Sold by Amazon

Furniture

Zipcode Design Jarnagin Desk

This desk doesn’t take up a lot of space, yet offers a sizable work area that can accommodate a laptop, books and more. The dual side shelves provide plenty of room for keeping assignments and classroom essentials accessible when you need them.

Sold by Wayfair

Big Joe Hug Beanbag Chair

A beanbag chair is perfect for dorm life. This one features a structured design that provides outstanding comfort. The microfiber material is durable and easy to wipe clean. When you need to move it, the top handle lets you accomplish the task with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Rebrilliant Murdock 7-Drawer Dresser

This desk makes a nice addition to a dorm room thanks to the compact size and versatile drawers. It’s crafted of an easy-to-assemble frame and fabric material that make it durable yet lightweight and simple to move.

Sold by Wayfair

Flash Furniture Nicholas Office Chair

Don’t let the low price fool you, as this office chair has comfortable padding, breathable mesh material and an adjustable design for optimal comfort during long hours of working on assignments. It’s available in a choice of several fun colors.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen items

Midea 1.6 Cubic Feet Compact Refrigerator

Although small enough for a dorm, this mini fridge has space for snacks, beverages and a few leftovers. The chiller box is designed for a few items that need to be kept extra cold. The door is reversible, which is a handy feature for fitting it in the perfect spot in your room.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Although it brews delicious hot coffee and other beverages from your favorite K-Cups, this Keurig model stands out for its slim design that’s perfect for tight spaces. It even has space-saving pod storage that can hold up to nine K-Cups.

Sold by Amazon

Farberware Countertop Microwave

Microwaves can be bulky, but not this one. It’s a .7-cubic-foot model with useful presets and 700 watts of power for heating up your favorite college cuisine. It won’t take up much space, which is essential in tight living quarters such as a dorm room.

Sold by Amazon

Oster 7-in-1 Toaster Oven

If you prefer to cook with a toaster oven, this model is easy to tote to campus. Although it’s fairly compact, it offers convection heating for fast results. It can toast, bake, broil and more.

Sold by Amazon

Storage and organization

Wayfair Basics Shoulder Strap Pop-Up Laundry Hamper

Lightweight and highly portable, this hamper holds a lot of laundry and has durable straps for quick transport to the laundry room. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and folds for space-saving storage.

Sold by Wayfair

Deco Brothers Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy

Pens, highlighters, paperclips and more — this caddy is constructed to place on your desk for keeping your supplies organized so you can locate them when you need them. It has six large compartments, two small compartments and a miniature drawer for notes.

Sold by Amazon

Haundry Portable Shower Caddy

A shower caddy is essential for carrying and storing the items you’ll need for bathtime. This one is affordable and features eight pockets for washcloths, shower gel, shampoo and more.

Sold by Amazon

Latitude Run Burdman Yak About It Mini Fridge Dorm Station

You can set up a small kitchen area with a dorm station that has space for a mini fridge and shelves for a microwave and food items. It will help to keep your room neatly organized.

Sold by Wayfair

Bedding and other home accessories

Comfort Spaces Vixie Reversible Down Alternative Comforter Set

This practical bedding set includes a comforter and sham that are made of soft microfiber material that’s machine-washable. The twin and twin XL sizes are ideal for most dorm beds.

Sold by Amazon

Winston Porter Mappsville Rug

A dorm room will feel a bit more homey with a decorative area rug. The brightly colored Mappsville Rug comes in versatile sizes to fit your space. It’s made of woven material that’s easy to clean.

Sold by Wayfair

Chanasya Faux Fur Throw

Made of polyester material with a luxuriously soft texture, you’ll love this faux fur throw when the weather turns chilly. It can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when it needs to be cleaned, so it’s a hassle-free option for anyone who lives in a dorm.

Sold by Amazon

Eclipse Curtains Fresno Modern Blackout Curtain

When catching up on sleep after long study sessions and major exams, blackout curtains will keep the light out of your dorm. Made by a top brand, these curtains earn praise for their reliable light-blocking abilities.

Sold by Amazon

