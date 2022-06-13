Which hanging planter is best?

Lifting plants into the air with a hanging planter is a dramatic and effective way to give them more sunlight, save floor space and create an eye-catching display all at once. Hanging planters come in all shapes, sizes and designs for every budget.

If you’re looking for a durable and attractive hanging planter for a reasonable price, the Bouqlife Set of 3 Macrame Plant Hangers With Pots is the best option.

What to know before you buy a hanging planter

Instead of using indoor plant stands, you can save floor space by opting for a hanging planter. Hanging planters are useful for growing kitchen herbs and low-maintenance indoor plants or even displaying beautiful artificial plants.

Materials

The most common materials for hanging planters include plastic and ceramic pots. Other options include melamine and fiberglass. Plastic is the lightest and cheapest, though it can degrade if used outdoors for long periods. Ceramic pots are often handmade and feature unique decorative elements, though heavy and breakable. Melamine and fiberglass are less common but offer more resilience while still being lightweight.

Cotton rope, leather and metal hanging structures are standard tools used to hang planters. Macrame, rope and leather all add flexibility to the structure, which lets you swap out pots as you desire or as your plants grow over time. Metal structures don’t allow for flexibility, but they provide a more sturdy structure.

Mounting hardware

Before you can lift your plant into the air, you need to pick out anchors, screws and hooks fit to support your planter. You can choose anchors based on the estimated weight of your overall structure.

Location

Where you hang your plants determines how well they will grow. Consider how much sunlight your plant needs, whether you want to hang it from the wall or the ceiling and how much room it will take up when it grows. Also, take into account how easy it is to reach for watering and pruning. If it’s a trailing plant, be sure there is ample space below.

What to look for in a quality hanging planter

High-quality hanging planters are useful for many reasons. They lift your plants out of reach of pets, young children and walkways. They also give plants more of the sunlight that they need to survive. Quality hanging planters can also turn your everyday houseplants into art.

Drainage

Like any houseplant, hanging plants need drainage. Look for pots with a drainage hole at the bottom. Some may include a rubber plug or stopper. Those are handy if you plan to water your plant over the sink and then plug it up again before setting it back in its hanging structure.

If your planter doesn’t have a drainage hole, you can keep the plant in its original nursery pot and set it inside the decorative pot for easy removal on watering day.

Room to grow

It’s a good rule of thumb to find a planter that measures roughly two inches wider in diameter than your current plant. This ensures there is room for the plant to grow without the risk of shocking the roots with too much water in extra soil.

Most plants need repotting about every two years. Flexible hanging structures help to adapt your planter as your plant grows. Rope and leather planters are flexible and can usually accommodate many sizes of pots as you continue to re-pot your plant through the years.

Stability

Shop for a hanging planter that can hold your plant and pot steady, even after a full watering. Also, look for one that holds your pot level when hung. Some flexible planters might take some adjusting to fit correctly. Other hanging planters use shelving or metal rings to stabilize the pot.

Tips for hanging

Hang close to a window. No matter where a plant lives, it needs light. Houseplants, in particular, tend to receive less than ideal sunlight. Hanging planters can help by hoisting the plant up off the ground and in better view of the light source. To keep your plants healthy and ensure their foliage grows full, hang planters near windows to receive direct or indirect sunlight according to their needs.

The anchor you choose to support your hanging planter needs to be strong enough to hold even when the soil is soaked through after watering. If in doubt, choose a larger anchor. Choose trailing plants. Many plants look good in hanging planters, but trailing plants look especially stunning as they cascade all around the planter. If you want to create a floating garden with as much greenery as possible, opt for plants that droop over their pots for a dramatic effect.

Many plants look good in hanging planters, but trailing plants look especially stunning as they cascade all around the planter. If you want to create a floating garden with as much greenery as possible, opt for plants that droop over their pots for a dramatic effect. Adjust your plant care routine. Hot air rises, and plants that hang closer to the ceiling may need more water than the rest of your houseplants. Check the soil more frequently to see if you need to adjust your watering schedule. Ensure your hanging plants can drain properly and that there is no standing water inside the pot.

How much you can expect to spend on a hanging planter

You can expect to pay between $10-$60 for a hanging planter. Pricing is dependent on materials, size and the number of planters included in the set.

Hanging planter FAQ

How do I prevent my hanging plants from dripping water?

A. There are a few ways to prevent your hanging plants from dripping onto the floor or furniture below it.

You can remove the plant and carry it over to the sink when it’s time to water. This is the most foolproof option, regardless of whether your planter has a drainage hole. It ensures the excess water drains into the sink before setting it back in its planter.

How do I hang a hanging planter?

A. Hanging it from pure drywall or adhesive hooks won’t cut it for this project. To hang a planter that won’t fall, mount it to a stud or structural beam. Use an anchor that’s strong enough to hold the weight of your hanging structure, the pot and the plant. Account for extra weight since plants are heavier after you water them.

What’s the best hanging planter to buy?

Top hanging planter

Bouqlife Macrame Plant Hangers with Pots, Set of 3

What you need to know: This cotton macrame planter set is minimal enough to complement any decor and flexible enough to accommodate various-sized plants as they grow.

What you’ll love: The set includes three sizes of plastic pots with drainage holes and saucers and three handcrafted macrame planter holders and hooks. Choose between plain white pots and speckled ones.

What you should consider: The medium and small hangers are similar in length compared to the large hanger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hanging planter for the money

FairyLaie 8-Inch Ceramic Hanging Planter

What you need to know: This round ceramic hanging planter adds a classy touch to any home for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The planter comes with a simple natural rope hanging structure, an S-hook and an anchor. A drainage hole and removable plug make it easy to accommodate your watering needs and avoid drips. The pot is wide and deep enough to set your plants inside without repotting. Choose between a smooth round or geometric design, both in glossy white porcelain.

What you should consider: If you overwater your plants, water may pour out of the side holes for the ropes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter

What you need to know: This triple hanging planter makes it simple to hang three plants in front of a window with a steel rod and modern, durable planters.

What you’ll love: These melamine planters are shatter-resistant and more durable than ceramic or plastic. The modern lines of the steel hanging structure add an industrial-chic look to your decor. It’s available in five color combinations. You can choose between a set of three or five hanging planters.

What you should consider: These planters are fixed on a steel rod, so they must be hung together as a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews.

